Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 23

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,24,335; death toll stands at 3,711 as of May 23

DH Web Desk
  • May 23 2020, 06:59 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 06:59 ist
A woman, foreground, pulls a cart as migrant workers wait for means of transport to reach their native places, during the fourth phase of the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.24 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,24,335 as of May 23.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,711

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam2594
Bihar2,10511
Chandigarh2193
Chhattisgarh1280
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa520
Gujarat13.273802
Haryana106715
Himachal Pradesh1653
Jharkhand3233
Karnataka1,74341
Kerala7324
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh5981270
Maharashtra 44,5281,517
Manipur250
Meghalaya141
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi12,319208
Puducherry200
Punjab202839
Rajasthan6,494152
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu14,75398
Telangana1,76148
Tripura1750
Uttar Pradesh5,735152
Uttarakhand1511
West Bengal3,322259
Odisha11037
Andhra Pradesh2,64753
Jammu and Kashmir1,48920
Ladakh450
Cases being reassigned to states1620 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

