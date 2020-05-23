Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 23

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.24 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,24,335 as of May 23.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 3,711

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 259 4 Bihar 2,105 11 Chandigarh 219 3 Chhattisgarh 128 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 52 0 Gujarat 13.273 802 Haryana 1067 15 Himachal Pradesh 165 3 Jharkhand 323 3 Karnataka 1,743 41 Kerala 732 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 5981 270 Maharashtra 44,528 1,517 Manipur 25 0 Meghalaya 14 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 12,319 208 Puducherry 20 0 Punjab 2028 39 Rajasthan 6,494 152 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 14,753 98 Telangana 1,761 48 Tripura 175 0 Uttar Pradesh 5,735 152 Uttarakhand 151 1 West Bengal 3,322 259 Odisha 1103 7 Andhra Pradesh 2,647 53 Jammu and Kashmir 1,489 20 Ladakh 45 0 Cases being reassigned to states 1620

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 42,298

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.