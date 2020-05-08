Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 8

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 55,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 56,347 as of May 8.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,886

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 54 1 Bihar 550 5 Chandigarh 135 1 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 7,013 425 Haryana 625 7 Himachal Pradesh 47 2 Jharkhand 132 3 Karnataka 705 30 Kerala 503 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 3,252 193 Maharashtra 17,974 694 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 5,980 66 Puducherry 9 0 Punjab 1,644 28 Rajasthan 3,427 97 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 5,409 37 Telangana 1,123 29 Tripura 65 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,071 62 Uttarakhand 61 1 West Bengal 1,548 151 Odisha 219 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,847 38 Jammu and Kashmir 793 9 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,161

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.