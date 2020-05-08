COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 8

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 8

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 56,347; death toll stands at 1,886 as of May 8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 08 2020
  updated: May 08 2020
Migrant workers walk along a road as their return to their home towns in Jharkhand after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in the outskirts of Chennai on May 7, 2020. (AFP Photo/Arun Sankar)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 55,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.5 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 56,347 as of May 8.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,886

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam541
Bihar5505
Chandigarh1351
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat7,013 425 
Haryana625 7
Himachal Pradesh472
Jharkhand1323
Karnataka70530
Kerala5034
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh3,252 193
Maharashtra17,974694
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi5,98066
Puducherry90
Punjab1,644 28
Rajasthan3,42797
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu5,40937
Telangana1,12329
Tripura650
Uttar Pradesh3,071 62
Uttarakhand611
West Bengal1,548 151
Odisha2192
Andhra Pradesh1,84738
Jammu and Kashmir793 9
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,161

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

