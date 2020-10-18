Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 18

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 18

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 7,465,006; death toll stands at 1,13,875 as of October 18

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 18 2020, 07:04 ist
  updated: Oct 18 2020, 07:17 ist
An employee sanitises a coach as the metro network prepares to resume services after more than a 6-month shutdown due to Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 74 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

7,465,006 as of October 18

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,13,875




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,07256
Arunachal Pradesh13,16930
Assam199,749853
Bihar202,290981
Chandigarh13,582207
Chhattisgarh147,8661,385
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1772
Goa40,091531
Gujarat158,6353,629
Haryana149,0811,640
Himachal Pradesh18,522262
Jharkhand95,425824
Karnataka758,57410,427
Kerala323,2121,113
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh159,1582,753
Maharashtra1,586,32141,965
Manipur15,141111
Meghalaya8,30375
Mizoram2,2450
Nagaland7,60423
Delhi3277185,981
Puducherry32,766571
Punjab127,1543,999
Rajasthan171,2811,735
Sikkim3,53159
Tamil Nadu683,48610,586
Telangana220,6751,265
Tripura29,327326
Uttar Pradesh452,6606,629
Uttarakhand57,648924
West Bengal317,0535,992
Odisha264,1491,104
Andhra Pradesh779,1466,406
Jammu and Kashmir86,7541,366
Ladakh5,44165

 

 

No. of people discharged: 65,24,595     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

