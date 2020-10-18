Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 18

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 74 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,072 56 Arunachal Pradesh 13,169 30 Assam 199,749 853 Bihar 202,290 981 Chandigarh 13,582 207 Chhattisgarh 147,866 1,385 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,177 2 Goa 40,091 531 Gujarat 158,635 3,629 Haryana 149,081 1,640 Himachal Pradesh 18,522 262 Jharkhand 95,425 824 Karnataka 758,574 10,427 Kerala 323,212 1,113 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 159,158 2,753 Maharashtra 1,586,321 41,965 Manipur 15,141 111 Meghalaya 8,303 75 Mizoram 2,245 0 Nagaland 7,604 23 Delhi 327718 5,981 Puducherry 32,766 571 Punjab 127,154 3,999 Rajasthan 171,281 1,735 Sikkim 3,531 59 Tamil Nadu 683,486 10,586 Telangana 220,675 1,265 Tripura 29,327 326 Uttar Pradesh 452,660 6,629 Uttarakhand 57,648 924 West Bengal 317,053 5,992 Odisha 264,149 1,104 Andhra Pradesh 779,146 6,406 Jammu and Kashmir 86,754 1,366 Ladakh 5,441 65

No. of people discharged: 65,24,595

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.