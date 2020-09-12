Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 12

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 46 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 46,49,620 as of September 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 77,380

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,494 51 Arunachal Pradesh 5,672 9 Assam 135,805 414 Bihar 1,55,444 797 Chandigarh 7,292 83 Chhattisgarh 55,680 493 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,671 2 Goa 23,445 276 Gujarat 110971 3,183 Haryana 88,332 932 Himachal Pradesh 8,784 74 Jharkhand 58,079 517 Karnataka 440,411 7067 Kerala 102254 410 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 83,619 1,691 Maharashtra 10,15,681 28,724 Manipur 7,579 44 Meghalaya 3,296 20 Mizoram 1,353 0 Nagaland 4,946 10 Delhi 2,09,748 4,687 Puducherry 19,026 365 Punjab 74,616 2,212 Rajasthan 98,116 1,199 Sikkim 2,009 7 Tamil Nadu 4,91,571 8,231 Telangana 152,602 940 Tripura 17,833 173 Uttar Pradesh 299045 4,282 Uttarakhand 29,221 388 West Bengal 196332 3828 Odisha 143,117 602 Andhra Pradesh 5,47,686 4779 Jammu and Kashmir 50,712 854 Ladakh 3,177 36

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 35,42,663

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.