Coronavirus News Live: Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic Covid cases

  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 09:31 ist
Follow DH for latest Coronavirus news and updates!
  • 09:28

    Delhi records 1,964 new Covid cases, eight fatalities; positivity rate stands at 9.42%

  • 09:27

    India reports 15,754 fresh cases and 15,220 recoveries in the last 24 hours

    Active cases now standsat 1,01,830 while daily positivity rate is 3.47%

  • 07:38

    Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic Covid cases

    Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for August18, down from four cases a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Friday. (Reuters)