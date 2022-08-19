Coronavirus News Live: Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic Covid cases
Coronavirus News Live: Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic Covid cases
updated: Aug 19 2022, 09:31 ist
09:28
Delhi records 1,964 new Covid cases, eight fatalities; positivity rate stands at 9.42%
09:27
India reports 15,754 fresh cases and 15,220 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Active cases now standsat 1,01,830 while daily positivity rate is 3.47%
07:38
Shanghai reports 3 new local asymptomatic Covid cases
Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for August18, down from four cases a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Friday. (Reuters)
