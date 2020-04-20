Coronavirus live updates: Tension between WB, Centre escalates over medical teams; India's toll at 601

As India enters its fourth week of lockdown, the curve still moves upwards steadily. With the total number of cases crossing 19,000, the toll stands at 601. MHA has written to the West Bengal government for its lack of adherence to Centre's guidelines in allowing central medical teams to function there. Globally, the death toll has crossed 1,70,000 with the United States recording 1,433 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. US President Donald Trump suspends immigration to the United States. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.