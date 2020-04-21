Coronavirus Lockdown: Babita Phogat joins Delhi police team to prepare meals for the needy

Babita Phogat joins Delhi police team to prepare meals

PTI
  • Apr 21 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 16:17 ist
Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on Tuesday helped police personnel here in preparing meals for the needy amid the ongoing lockdown, officials said.

The Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Medallist visited the Najafgarh police station and lent a helping hand to policewomen who are voluntarily devoting three hours from their eight-hour shifts on a daily basis to stitch masks and prepare food for the poor, a senior official said.

"Phogat was highly impressed with the way the female staff of Najafgarh police station engaged in preparing food, masks and distributed these along with milk and medicine among women, children and needy persons during this difficult time. She also participated in the services and contributed towards their continuous efforts to motivate the staff," he said.

Phogat also lauded the efforts of the police in maintaining social distancing, he said. 

