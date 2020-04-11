Coronavirus Lockdown: Easter church services go online

Most Christians in the city are gearing up for the occasion as Easter approaches. As attending a church service isn’t possible now due to the lockdown, many churches have decided to stream their mass or Sunday workshop sessions online.
Comments (+)
Coronavirus: Counting the dead, a difficult process
COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold
Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials
Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?
'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'
COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward