<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiment.</p>.<p>Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged the markets lower.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 102.20 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 84,961.14. During the day, it dropped 445.85 points or 0.52 per cent to 84,617.49.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 37.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 26,140.75.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti, Power Grid, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>However, Titan, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.</p>.Reliance Industries shares down over 4%; market valuation erodes by Rs 94,389 crore.<p>"Indian equity markets ended today’s session on a subdued and cautious note, with investors adopting a selective approach amid mixed domestic and global cues. Elevated geopolitical tensions and renewed tariff-related concerns continued to cap risk appetite and deter aggressive positioning," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,749.35 crore.</p>.<p>"Domestic market sentiment remains cautious with risk-off undertones ahead of Q3 FY26 earnings and key US jobs data. While QoQ corporate earnings are expected to improve, FIIs remain risk-averse amid global trade uncertainty," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading mostly lower. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.81 per cent to USD 60.21 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 85,063.34. The Nifty declined 71.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 26,178.70.</p>