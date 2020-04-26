Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala govt launches online registration facility for NRIs

Kerala launches online registration facility for NRIs

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Apr 26 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 02:57 ist
The Kerala government has started an online registration facility for NRI's from Kerala who wants to come down.

Registration could be done on www.norkaroots.org.

A registration facility for Malayali's in other states in India who wish to return would be also opened soon. The registration is aimed at making arrangement like quarantine facilities. 

Meanwhile, eleven more people in Kerala were tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, while four recovered.

Those tested positive on Sunday also included one person who came down from Spain, while two others came from Tamil Nadu. One of them is a doctor, said a statement from Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja.

No fresh cases were reported from Kannur and Kasargod. One person from each of the two districts recovered.

