Coronavirus Lockdown: Nitin Gadkari assures to help bus, taxi operators

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday assured that the bus and car operators of India that the government is fully aware of their problems, and will help them to mitigate their issues.

The Minister said that he was in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are working overtime to uplift the economy during these difficult days of coronavirus lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the members of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India through a video conference, Gadkari said that his ministry is looking at adopting the London model of public transport, where the government funding is minimal and private investment is promoted.

He also pointed out towards the poor standards of Indian bus and truck bodies that work for only 5-7 years, whereas the European models last for up to 15 years.

Gadkari emphasized upon adopting their good practices, which will also be economically viable for the indigenous industry in the longer run.

Members of the confederation made suggestions for improving the condition of public transport including extending interest payment exemptions, restarting public transport, extending the age-limit, deferring state taxes, extending MSME benefits and extending insurance policy validity.