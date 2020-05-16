Coronavirus Lockdown: PIL in Delhi HC for bringing back 56 pregnant nurses stranded in Saudi Arabia

United Nurses Association has approached the Delhi High Court for a direction to the Union government to bring back 56 members who were pregnant and stranded in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

On May 7, 2020, India started 'Vande Bharat Mission', believed to be the biggest repatriation mission in the country's history, to bring home citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a PIL, the organisation through its advocate Subhash Chandran K R contended 55 members in Saudi Arabia and one in Kuwait need immediate medical and psycho-socio support.

"All of them are health care workers, who are frontline of Covid-19 outbreak response and as such were exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection. Hazards include pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence etc," it said.

The petitioner further said most of the nurses were in the third trimester of pregnancy and as per the airline policy, a pregnant woman cannot travel after 36 weeks of pregnancy. All of them are staying alone in Saudi Arabia as the country did not provide the family status visa to these staff nurses.

The matter is likely to come up for consideration before the court on Monday, May 18.

On May 12, 2020, the Embassy of India, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia announced the second phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' whereby six flights will be operating in between May 19 and May 23.

The petitioner asked the court to ensure strict implementation of the Standard Operating Protocol for movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country issued on May 5, saying 56 pregnant healthcare workers must be given the highest priority as all of them are in serious distress and need immediate medical and socio-psycho support.

As per the announcements on phased repatriation mission from May 7 to 13, 64 flights were operated bringing back approximately 14,800 citizens from 12 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Philippines, Singapore, UK, Bangladesh, Singapore, USA and Oman etc. But the members of the petitioner organisation could not be accommodated.