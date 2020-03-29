Coronavirus lockdown: PILs in SC seeking orders to ease people's burden

Two lawyers have approached the Supreme Court with a PIL seeking medical facilities, food and shelter for all citizens, irrespective of their financial or religious status. They claimed that it was not only the poor but the entire nation, including middle-class taxpayers, who suffered during the 21-day lockdown put in place to check coronavirus spread.

Advocates Sumit Mehta and Vikrant Narulla asked the court to issue a number of directions to the Centre, including immediate transfer of at least Rs 10,000 to all the income tax assesses of the country as a short-term loan.

In a joint plea, they also wanted blanket waiver on all kinds of penalty on the filling of GST or Income Tax returns or Advance tax returns during the lockdown time duration.

Among other directions, the petitioners contended the residential areas must be provided with basic and essential food and medical items in order to ensure an efficient restrictive lockdown.

In a separate PIL, advocate Amit Sahni, asked the top court to issue a direction to the Centre to ensure the right to life to homeless persons, labourers and beggars because of COVID-19 lockdown. He also sought orders to waive GST Custom and IGST on all healthcare products that are essential for preventing COVID-19.

Sahni also claimed that the homeless persons including labourers working in unorganised sector and beggars were facing starvation and were bound to leave for their hometown in the most inhuman manner by transporting in water or milk tankers.