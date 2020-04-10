Coronavirus lockdown set to stay, some states announce own plans

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video interaction with chief ministers of all states on Saturday to discuss the extension of COVID-19 lockdown, some states have begun moves on their own to continue with the restrictive measures beyond April 14.

While the lead came from the Congress-ruled Punjab and BJD-ruled Odisha — which announced extension of curbs till May 1 and April 30 respectively — there are indications that Tamil Nadu and Telangana will follow suit by extending the 21-day lockdown period. Kerala has mooted a three-phased district-wise relaxation.

Maharashtra is also keen to continue the lockdown so as to avoid the possibility of the pandemic entering the third stage. Even if the Centre lifts the lockdown, the Uddhav Thackeray government will extend it in the Mumbai-Pune belt which has the maximum number of cases in India.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

On Friday evening, the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh unanimously approved the extension of curfew till April 30 and lockdown till May 1, with Singh expressing concern over the “horrendous and frightening” predictions by health experts on the spread of the pandemic.

Amid a lurking fear of community transmission, Singh said, “In Punjab, there are 27 cases with no travel history. It can be said that most of them are cases of community transmission. According to scientists and medical practitioners, 80-85% of India may get infected... if this is correct, then they are horrendous figures.”

On Thursday, Odisha had become the first state to extend curbs till April 30.

The BJP-ruled Karnataka remains undecided. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a final call will be taken after talks with Modi. According to a senior minister, Yediyurappa is likely to apprise Modi of the recommendations by an expert committee that has favoured continuation of lockdown only in hotspots.

Lockdown extension appeared imminent in Tamil Nadu also, as a committee of government-appointed doctors recommended continuation of curbs for 14 days. The panel also suggested that the period be used to ramp up testing in the state.

Telangana’s K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was among the first chief ministers to ask for an extension of lockdown, will take a call on Saturday at a special Cabinet meeting which will also review the state’s economic situation.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Kerala has, meanwhile, mooted a three-phased district-wise relaxation of lockdown depending on the number of new cases and the people under observation, based on a task force report that prescribed the activities that can be allowed and restrictions to be enforced in each phase.

Uttar Pradesh, which sealed 104 hotspots in 15 districts till April 15, hinted that it was in favour of extending the lockdown period.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, is not averse to the idea of extending curbs by at least a fortnight, in view of the rise in positive cases in 24 hours. He, however, is likely to ask Modi to allow construction activities and flood-related works. The northeastern states have left the decision to the prime minister.

According to Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, restrictions will continue in the 34 red zones and there will be “selective restrictions, movement and social distancing” in these zones.

The Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal made it clear that even if the national lockdown ends on April 14, it will not be a total end to restrictions. “States will have to take their own call,” party leader Derek O’Brien said on Friday.

The decisions taken by states ruled by non-NDA parties have come before the Centre and a final call on extending the lockdown will be taken after the video conference of all CMs with Modi on Saturday. While some states have demanded a uniform strategy across the nation, many are taking measures to address special circumstances like the Delhi government, which has decided to go for ‘Operation Shield’ in 21 virus hotspots.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi also discussed Covid-19 strategy with the chiefs of party-ruled states.

(With inputs from E T B Sivapriyan, Prasad Nichenametla, Sumir Karmakar, Soumya Das, Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Pandey and Arjun Raghunath)