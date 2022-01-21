Coronavirus News Live: France to loosen Covid curbs in February

France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general Covid-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.
US airliner turns back in mid-flight due to passenger defying mask rule
An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight Thursday because a passenger refused to wear a Covid mask, the airline said.
France to loosen Covid curbs in February, allowing popcorn in cinemas again
Mexico posts 278 more Covid-19 deaths; 50,373 new cases
Mexico on Thursday reported 278 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 302,390.
The country also reported 50,373 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 4,545,683, the health ministry said. (Reuters)
S Korea unveils $12 bn extra budget to cushion impact of extended Covid curbs