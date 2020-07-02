Coronavirus news live updates: Distributed over 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to states since April 1, says Centre

With over 20,900 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Friday hit a new record single-day spike record. 379 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. India has so far tested close to 93 lakh samples, with 2,41,576 samples having been examined on July 2. The latest figures have pushed India's tally past 6.26 lakh with the country's Covid-19 death toll touching 18,219. Stay tuned for more updates.