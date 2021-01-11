Coronavirus news live: Preparations underway in states for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,04,50,284 on Sunday with 18,645 new cases, 201 deaths. The national recovery rate rises to 96.42 per cent. Currently, there are 2,23,335 active cases in the country, which is 2.13 per cent of the total caseload. Meanwhile, India is set to launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government said on Saturday.