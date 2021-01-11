Coronavirus news live: Preparations underway in states for first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,04,50,284 on Sunday with 18,645 new cases, 201 deaths. The national recovery rate rises to 96.42 per cent. Currently, there are 2,23,335 active cases in the country, which is 2.13 per cent of the total caseload. Meanwhile, India is set to launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government said on Saturday.
China sees biggest daily Covid-19 case rise in over 5 months
A county in the northeastern Heilongjiang province on Monday moved into lockdown after reporting new novelcoronavirusinfections, state television also reported separately.
Hebei accounted for 82 of the 85 new local infections reported on Jan10. The country also saw 18 new imported infections from overseas.
The total number of new Covid-19 cases stood at 103, the highest since 127 cases were reported on July 30.
Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday
US President-elect Joe Biden will receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced, three weeks after his first injection was broadcast live on TV to boost public confidence in the jab.
Biden, 78, told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when he got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware on December 21.
South Africa to store Covid-19 vaccines from India at secret place for fear of theft
The South African government will store the 1.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine that it will receive from India in the next few weeks at a secret place because of the risk of theft for sale at black market prices, according to a media report.
France says first Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses to arrive today
France's health minister said Sunday that more than 50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from US-based Moderna, newly authorised in Europe, would be ready for use this week in hard-hit regions.
Karnataka's first Covid-19 vaccine batch to be Serum Institute of India's Covishield
The first batch of 13.90 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines that will be delivered to Karnataka will be Covishield, officials said on Sunday,as the state was all set to receive the shipments expected to arrive on Monday.
Cash rules as circulation jumps amid Covid-19
Currency in circulationin the country has seen a big surge compared to last yearas people are hoarding cash amid the pandemic that has battered the economy.The news will come asa reality check to the Modi government which has been pushing for a cashless economy.
4 out of 289 UK returnees test Covid-19 negative in retest
Four of the 289 passengers who arrived in the city from the United Kingdom on Sunday tested negative for Covid-19 after a retest, reversing their earlier positive result.
Studies point to Covid-19 virus in air particles
Human respiratory droplets containing SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, can travel longer distances than previously thought and that some droplets can even stay airborne indefinitely,two new studies have found.
UK helps raise $1 billion in global Covid-19 vaccine donations
Britain said on Sunday it has helped raise $1 billion (818 million euros) from global donors towards the drive to help "vulnerable countries" access coronavirus vaccines, by match-funding contributions.
UK to offer all adults Covid-19 vaccine by autumn 2021
Every adult in Britain will have been offered a coronavirus vaccination by the autumn, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday, in the UK's biggest ever inoculation campaign.
Kerala set to commence Covid-19 vaccination drive
Even as Kerala is yet to receive any formal communication regarding the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, the state is all set for the vaccination drive.
Centre warns against proxies during Covid-19 vaccination
As India prepares to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Centre has asked vaccinators to ensure that there are no proxies and only the identified beneficiaries are immunised.
