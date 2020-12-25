Coronavirus news live updates: India reports 23,067 fresh Covid-19 cases, 336 deaths

India reports 23,067 fresh Covid-19 cases, 336 deaths as the tally reached 1,01,46,845 and the death toll is at 1,46,756..Meanwhile, the UK confirmed a second 'more transmissible' coronavirus strain linked to South Africa, raising fears across the world after restrictions were eased in the past couple of months. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
US will impose Covid-19 screening requirement for UK flights: CDC
The US government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 25,533
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 25,533 to 1,612,648, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 412 to 29,182, the tally showed.
Jharkhand reports 179 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths
Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,13,786 as 179 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.
The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 1,016 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, he said.
Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get priority on Covid-19 vaccine
China reports 14 new Covid-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier
Mainland China recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 24, down from 17 cases the previous day, the country's health authority said on Friday.
The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that seven of the new cases were imported. The seven locally transmitted cases all came from the northeastern province of Liaoning.
Hong Kong imposes 21-day quarantine for visitors, adds South Africa to banned list
Hong Kong extended a compulsory quarantine by an extra seven days to 21 days for all visitors outside China, effective Friday, in stepped-up efforts to prevent a new variant of the novel coronavirus from spreading.
Authorities also banned all people who have stayed in South Africa in the past 21 days from boarding for Hong Kong.
Hong Kong has already banned all flights arriving from the United Kingdom from Monday and the city said on Wednesday two students who returned from the UK were likely to be infected with the new super-virulent strain of Covid-19.
More than 600,000 people in UK get first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, the British government said on Thursday.
Read more
South Korea PM says highest daily coronavirus count recorded at 1,241
South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday 1,241 new coronavirus cases were reported the day before, the highest daily count ever recorded, Yonhap news agency reported.
Mexico records 12,485 new coronavirus cases, 861 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 12,485 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 861 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,362,564 cases and 121,172 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
Australia steps up testing to rein in Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney
Australia's New South Wales state has increased Covid-19 testing to rein in a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Sydney, with other states and territories taking similar steps on concerns the outbreak might have spread.
A record of nearly 70,000 tests were conducted on Thursday across New South Wales (NSW), home to about a quarter of Australia's 25-million population, officials said.
Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rises to 9,505, tally at 5,43,214
West Bengal reported 32 more Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 9,505, while 1,590 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,43,214, the health department said in a bulletin.
Altogether, 5,18,516 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,054 since Wednesday, it said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 95.45 per cent.
Karnataka adds 1,143 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death pushes toll to 12,039
Karnataka has reported 1,143 new Covid-19 cases and one related fatality taking the total number of infections to 9,13,483 and the death toll to 12,039, the Health department said on Thursday.
The day also saw 1,268 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Out of 1,143 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 642 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.