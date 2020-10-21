Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 fatality rate at 83 per million population

India reports 46,790 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 76 lakh, 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 75,97,063 including 7,48,538 active cases, 67,33,328 recoveries, and 1,15,197 deaths. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal account for 64% of all active Covid-19 cases. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Brazil health minister ill with suspected case of Covid-19
Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has fallen ill with a suspected case of Covid-19, the ministry's press office said on Tuesday, as the country battles with the third-worst coronavirus outbreak globally, with nearly 5.3 million cases.
The ministry said Pazuello had a fever on Tuesday and would be tested for Covid-19. On Monday, the minister had missed a public event with President Jair Bolsonaro.
Venezuela plans to use Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Venezuela plans to vaccinate citizens with Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines, which could arrive in the South American nation in December or January, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.
"It has been announced that the completed Russian and Chinese vaccines should arrive by December, January, December-January, and we are going to start vaccination," Maduro said during a live broadcast on state television.
Asia's biggest annual film festival started in South Korea at a fraction of its usual scale, but some movie fans will still be able to attend screenings despite the coronavirus forcing many events online
New Zealand reports two new community coronavirus cases, 23 imported
New Zealand reported two new cases of Covid-19 in the community linked to a port worker who tested positive over the weekend, and 23 imported cases.
Most of the imported cases are linked to a group of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen who were staying at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director General of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said.
Centre to drop plasma therapy to treat Covid-19
Armed with scientific evidence proving its futility, the Centre is set to drop the convalescent plasma therapy as a Covid-19 treatment option from the national treatment guidelines.
This comes in the wake of the world's largest study on such therapy by Indian researchers who demonstrated that treating a Covid-19 patient with the plasma of another infected-and-cured patient's plasma neither reduces the mortality nor prevents the disease's progression from a mild to a severe one.
US reports about 300,000 more deaths during Covid-19 than in typical year
Nearly 300,000 more people have died in the United States in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic than would be expected based on historical trends, with at least two-thirds due to Covid-19, a government report released on Tuesday showed, adding that Covid deaths likely were undercounted.
The report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 299,028 more people died between Jan. 26 and Oct. 3 than the average numbers from past years would have indicated.
India remains on South Africa's updated list of high-risk Covid-19 countries, travel restrictions continue
South Africa has reviewed its list of high-risk Covid-19 countries, sharply reducing the number but maintaining travel restrictions on people visiting the country from India.
In its updated list released on October 19, the Department of Home Affairs also included Bangladesh and Germany among the 22 countries it considers are at high-risk for the novel coronavirus.
Mixed results for arthritis drug repurposed as Covid-19 treatment
A trio of new studies published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Tuesday examining the efficacy of an arthritis drug against Covid-19 showed inconsistent results.
Tocilizumab has been used by doctors since the start of the pandemic with the hope of tamping down an abnormal immune response known as a "cytokine storm" that causes severe organ damage in some hospitalized Covid-19 patients.
Hungary's PM under fire as coronavirus second wave bites
As the second coronavirus wave bites, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- who shut the borders in September -- is holding back on tougher measures such as a lockdown, despite growing criticism of his response.
During the first wave, the Central European EU member had relatively low numbers of infections and deaths from the virus compared with most European countries.
But in October more Hungarians have died than in the previous four months put together.
Mexico could absorb some Covid-19 vaccine liabilities
Mexico's government could absorb some liabilities arising from unexpected side effects of Covid-19 vaccines but does not need a fund to do so, a top official said.
As various vaccine candidates make their way through different stages of clinical trials, it is unclear who foots the bill if people in poor countries fall sick from treatments.
Brazil reports 23,227 new coronavirus cases, 661 deaths
Brazil recorded 23,227 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 661 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil has registered nearly 5.3 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 154,837, according to ministry data.
