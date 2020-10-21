Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 fatality rate at 83 per million population

India reports 46,790 new Covid-19 cases as tally nears 76 lakh, 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 75,97,063 including 7,48,538 active cases, 67,33,328 recoveries, and 1,15,197 deaths. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal account for 64% of all active Covid-19 cases. Stay tuned for the latest updates.