Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries near 70-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 78,11,120 with over 54,000 new cases. Meanwhile, the death toll crossed 1.17 lakh with more than 650 fatalities in the last 24 hours. More than 67,000 recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to nearly 77 lakh. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Autopsy of Covid-19 victim shows no coronavirus on skin surface, but in throat
The first autopsy of a 61-year-old Covid-19 victim in Bengaluru, conducted 16 to 18 hours after death, has shown that the virus was absent on the skin surface but was present in the nose, mouth and throat.
28 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases to 2,387
The number of active cases is at 198 while 2,189 people have been discharged so far.
No death reported in the state till date.
Plasma Therapy: Avoid unproven Covid-19 treatments, experts caution doctors
Top medical experts on Friday cautioned practising doctors not to succumb to unproven and investigational treatments that are being permitted throughout the world as an emergency to tackle Covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published its study.
AstraZeneca resumes US Covid-19 vaccine trial; J&J could restart next week
AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the US trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial on Monday or Tuesday, the companies said on Friday.
61% sceptical of taking Covid-19 vaccine; 23% tired of pandemic restrictions in India: Survey
Nearly 61% of persons surveyed in India have said they were sceptical about the Covid-19 vaccine and will not rush to take it next year even if it is available.
OPINION | Coronavirus vaccine for votes? BJP stoops low
While ‘cash for votes’ is all too familiar in the country, the BJP has introduced a new inducement -- ‘vaccine for votes’ -- in the Bihar elections in an obvious attempt to exploit the electorate’s fear over a pandemic that has cumulatively affected over 7.5 million people in the country and taken over 117,000 lives so far. Releasing the party’s poll manifesto, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the people of Bihar would be provided Covid-19 vaccination free of cost.
Karnataka to do pooled coronavirus tests to cut costs
The state government hopes to save costs on Covid testing by adopting pooled sampling. In this process, instead of testing just one sample in one test tube, five samples are used.
Riders without masks assault doctor when asked to take Covid-19 test
A doctor taking the Covid test of vehicle users not wearing masks was assaulted by two riders in North Bengaluru on Thursday, police said. The doctor initially filed a police complaint but forgave the riders after they apologised.
