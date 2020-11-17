Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 4.7 lakh

On Monday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 88.45 lakh with 30,548 new cases and 435 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 82.49 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.27 per cent. Experts have warned that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. On the vaccine front, Drugmaker Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective, joining Pfizer as a front-runner in the global race to contain a raging pandemic. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Christian devotees pray at church in Mumbai, after places of worships in Maharashtra state reopened following more than eight months of shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis
South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, officials said on Tuesday, warning of an even bigger crisis if anti-Covid-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.
Samsung BioLogics says mass producing Eli Lilly's Covid-19 treatment
Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd on Tuesday said that it was mass-producing a Covid-19 antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly and Co, as the United States began distributing the drug last week after emergency-use approval.
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine results 'stunningly impressive,' says Fauci
The United States' top infectious disease official on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine as "stunningly impressive," calling the result a validation for experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.
Coronavirus vaccine to be free in Belgium
The Belgian government said Monday it intends to make any coronavirus vaccine available to around 70 per cent of the population, some eight million people, and free of charge.
Mizoram reports 48 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases here to 3,444, including 2,915 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 524.
Moderna, the small biotech company taking on the Covid-19 pandemic
Moderna has long been a darling of investors but it wasn't until the coronavirus pandemic came along that the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company could prove the value of its new vaccine technology and mint some new billionaires.
Mumbai, Delhi differ on Covid-19 testing strategy: Officials
Despite Mumbai and Delhi having almost the same positivity rate, civic officials here on Monday said the city does not require to increase its daily number of Covid-19 tests like in the national capital, which is witnessing a fresh wave of the infection.
US CDC reports 245,470 deaths from coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 10,984,398 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 138,025 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 660 to 245,470.
Breakthrough Covid-19 vaccine tech could help defeat other diseases
Breakthrough technology that transforms the body into a virus-zapping vaccine factory is poised to revolutionise the fight against Covid-19 but future pandemics and even cancer could be next, scientists say.
Biden cites need for Trump to share virus plans
US President-elect Joe Biden says the outgoing Trump administration's failure to share specific plans on combating the coronavirus pandemic is stymying American businesses' abilities to find ways to grow and survive in challenging circumstances.
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 319 more coronavirus deaths in the country, bringing the official death toll to 98,861.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.