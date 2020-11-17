Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 4.7 lakh

On Monday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 88.45 lakh with 30,548 new cases and 435 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 82.49 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.27 per cent. Experts have warned that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. On the vaccine front, Drugmaker Moderna announced that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective, joining Pfizer as a front-runner in the global race to contain a raging pandemic. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.