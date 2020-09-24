Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally nears the 57-lakh mark, death toll crosses 90,000
Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 tally nears the 57-lakh mark, death toll crosses 90,000
updated: Sep 24 2020, 08:28 ist
India's Covid-19 tally crosses the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 56,87,940 and the death toll at 90,892.
Justin Trudeau promises 1 million jobs as coronavirus, election risk loom
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a grand plan Wednesday to address social inequalities laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic and create one million jobs during recovery, while also extending emergency measures for a second wave of Covid-19.
More contagious coronavirus strain now dominates: Houston study
The first study to analyse the structure of the novel coronavirus from two waves of infection in a major city found that a more contagious strain dominates recent samples, researchers from Houston Methodist Hospital said on Wednesday.
Covid-19: Only 44% Indians wear mask despite high awareness
Despite high awareness of its efficacy in arresting the spread of Covid-19, the mask is worn only by 44% of Indians, reveals a nationwide survey covering 18 cities. Less than half of the respondents wear it correctly and in all relevant situations.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 24
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 56,99,802; death toll stands at 90,964.
According to theMinistry of Health & Family Welfare, new recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for 5 consecutive days:
A woman (C) reacts as a health worker tries to collect her swab sample to test for the coronavirus at a slum area in Hyderabad. Credit: AFP
Nagaland government has decided to withdraw Covid-19 cess on petrol, diesel: Minister Neiba Kronu
