Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka reports 8,191 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths
updated: Oct 14 2020, 08:40 ist
India reports a drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 55,342 fresh infections, lowest since mid-August, and 706 fatalities take death toll to 109,864, while recoveries stand at 62,27,295, according to the Ministry of Health. Stay tuned for more updates.
08:39
Covid-19 vaccine race hits reality as complications mount
The sprint to find medical breakthroughs to contain Covid-19 stumbled this week, as a pair of pharmaceutical giants working to develop treatments and vaccines suffered setbacks in the clinic.
Jacinda Ardern set to win in New Zealand's 'Covid election'
There were no masks on display as about 1,000 university students gave Jacinda Ardern a rock-star reception during her final Wellington campaign rally this week -- and the New Zealand prime minister was fine with that.
Ardern, also without a face covering, happily posed for selfies alongside dozens of youthful supporters, rubbing shoulders with a disregard for social distancing that would spark outrage almost anywhere else in the world.
08:22
Japanese tourist Jesse Katayama holds a Peruvian and a Japanese flag after becoming the first tourist to visit the Inca citadel during the coronavirus pandemic, in Machu Picchu
Reuters Photo
08:16
Indian national declared Covid-19 positive during pre-departure testing in Singapore
A 31-year-old man from India, who tested Covid-19 positive during a pre-departure test on Monday before returning home, was among the four new imported cases reported in Singapore, a media report said on Wednesday.
The training employment pass holder developed coronavirus symptoms on completion of Stay-Home Notice (SHN) on October 9 and tested positive on October 12 when he took a pre-departure test in order to return to India, The Straits Times reported.
08:03
Mexico's coronavirus death tally rises to 84,420
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,295 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 475 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 825,340 cases and 84,420 deaths.
07:48
World Bank approves $12 billion for Covid-19 vaccines
The World Bank said Tuesday that it approved $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution ofCovid-19vaccines, tests and treatment.
The financing "aims to support vaccination of up to a billion people," the bank said in a statement.
07:47
Three suspected cases of coronavirus reinfection described in India: ICMR
Three cases of suspected coronavirus reinfection -- two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad -- have been "described" in India, the country's apex medical research body said on Tuesday.
Director General Balram Bhargava said the Indian Council of Medical Research had decided upon a cutoff of 100 days for reinfection if it occurs as, according to some studies, antibodies were also assumed to have a life of four months.
Eli Lilly pauses Covid-19 antibody treatment clinical trials over potential safety concern
A government-sponsored clinical trial that is testing an antibody treatment for Covid-19 developed by drugmaker Eli Lilly has been paused because of a “potential safety concern,” according to emails that government officials sent Tuesday to researchers at testing sites. The company confirmed the pause.
The news comes just a day after Johnson & Johnson announced the pause of its coronavirus vaccine trial because of a sick volunteer and a month after AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial was halted over concerns about two participants who had fallen ill after getting the company’s vaccine.
Eli Lilly pauses Covid-19 antibody treatment clinical trials over potential safety concern
A government-sponsored clinical trial that is testing an antibody treatment for Covid-19 developed by drugmaker Eli Lilly has been paused because of a “potential safety concern,” according to emails that government officials sent Tuesday to researchers at testing sites. The company confirmed the pause.
The news comes just a day after Johnson & Johnson announced the pause of its coronavirus vaccine trial because of a sick volunteer and a month after AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial was halted over concerns about two participants who had fallen ill after getting the company’s vaccine.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.