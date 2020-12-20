Coronavirus news live updates: 33 states/UTs have less than 20,000 active Covid-19 cases, MoHFW says

India's Covid-19 tally reached 1,00,24,813 on Saturday, and the death toll rose to 1,45,363. According to the Ministry of Health, 33 states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases. Kerala & Maharashtra together account for 40% of the total cases. Stay tuned for more updates.
Ho ho ho and 'good to go': Fauci gives Santa Covid-19 vaccine
Santa Claus can safely deliver gifts to good girls and boys on Christmas after a special visitor went all the way to the North Pole to deliver a coronavirus vaccine.
Read more
US CDC issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday said thatit was monitoring reports of allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccination and made recommendations on how people with histories of allergies should proceed.
Read more
What awaits India, post-Covid-19
India’s health sector is faced with this kind of a fork in the road as we come to terms with the ravages wrought by the pandemic and the possibility that the worst of Covid-19 may be behind us by mid or end-2021.
Read more
Brazil on Saturday registered 50,177 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the new total to 7,213,155. Deaths rose by 706 to 186,356 -Reuters
US begins rolling out Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
The first of millions of doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine were being prepared Saturday for shipping to locations across the United States, a top official said, hours after it was authorized for use in the hardest-hit country in the world.
Read more