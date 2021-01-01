Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka clocks 952 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine deaths

India reported 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution. India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have stood the test of time. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.