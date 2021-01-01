Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka clocks 952 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine deaths

India reported 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, 26,139 recoveries, and 299 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution. India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have stood the test of time. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Drugmakers to hike prices in 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk
Drugmakersincluding Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to raise USprices on more than 300 drugs in the United States on Jan. 1, according todrugmakersand data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.
WHO grants 'emergency validation' to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution.
Here’s why distribution of vaccine is taking longer than expected
In Florida, less than one-quarter of delivered coronavirus vaccines have been used, even as older people sat in lawn chairs all night waiting for their shots. In Puerto Rico, last week’s vaccine shipments did not arrive until the workers who would have administered them had left for the Christmas holiday. In California, doctors are worried about whether there will be enough hospital staff members to both administer vaccines and tend to the swelling number of Covid -19 patients.
Probably we will have a very happy New Year: DCGI on Covid-19 vaccine
India is likely to have a Covid-19 vaccine in the New Year, Drug Controller General of India V G Somani hinted on Thursday. Speaking at a webinar, Somani said the most important thing is that the industry and research organisations have stood the test of time.
