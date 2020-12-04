Coronavirus news live updates: Vaccine can't undo damage Covid-19 cause, says UN Secretary-General Gutteres

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of coronavirus cases at 95,34,965 and the death toll at 1,38,648. The Ministry said that 89,73,373 people have so far recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded the steepest fall in the rate of cases as well as deaths among the five southern states. Stay tuned for more updates.
Police inspector Rajesh Babu (C) wearing coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to a family on a motorbike at a checkpoint in Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP File Photo
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity: Study
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which was recently demonstrated to have 94 percent efficacy, causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months, a study showed Thursday.
Covid-19 claims 1.5 million lives globally, 10,000 dying daily
Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 with one death reported every nine seconds on a weekly average, as vaccinations are set to begin in December in a handful of developed nations.
Fortune or foresight? AstraZeneca and Oxford's stories clash on Covid-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca and Oxford University have given conflicting accounts of how they came upon the most effective dosing pattern for their Covid-19 vaccine, a rare instance of public dissension between major institutions collaborating on a pivotal project.
Karnataka tackled Covid-19 the best in November in south India
Karnataka has registered the steepest fall in the rate of cases as well as deaths among the five southern states, ananalysis of Covid-19 cases reported in November shows. The good news comes amid anxiety over a likely second wave forecast in January. After battering the state for months, the unpredictable virus is currently in retreat across the state.
