Coronavirus news live updates: US CDC to shorten Covid-19 quarantine to 10 days

Daily new cases remain below 50,000 as a million tests conducted daily: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
US CDC to shorten Covid-19 quarantine to 10 days
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon shorten the length of self-quarantine recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to 10 days, or 7 days with a negative test, a federal spokesperson said on Tuesday.
CDC currently recommends a 14-day quarantine in order to curb the transmission of the virus.
Covishield won't be released unless it is safe for mass use: Serum Institute of India
With the Chennai vaccine trial volunteer's complaint compounding into a huge issue, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said that the vaccine would not be released for mass use unless it was safe and immunogenic.
The Chennai-based 40-year-old volunteer, a married male with two children, has sought Rs 5 crore as compensation for neurological complications that he developed after being administered the dose during the trials. The SII, however, responded with a Rs 100-crore defamation suit against the volunteer.
Mexico reports 8,819 new coronavirus cases, 825 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 8,819 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 825 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,122,362 cases and 106,765 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
US reveals rapid rollout plan for vaccine after record coronavirus surge
US officials on Monday unveiled details for the swift distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to millions of Americans after the United States broke records for new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.
The rampant virus infected 4.36 million more people in November, more than doubling the previous month, as large numbers of Americans still refuse to wear masks and travel for holiday gatherings against the recommendations of health experts.
Mainland China reports nine new Covid-19 cases, down from 12 a day earlier
Mainland China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 1, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said seven of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Two new local cases were reported in the Inner Mongolia region, the commission said.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.