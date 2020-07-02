Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally tops 6.47 lakh; Death toll at 18,654

With over 20,900 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Friday hit a new record single-day spike record and 379 deaths. 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been dispatched to various States / UTs. India has so far tested close to 93 lakh samples, with 2,41,576 samples having been examined on July 2. Over 3.79 lakh have recovered from Covid-19 today. The latest figures have pushed India's tally past 6.26 lakh with the country's Covid-19 death toll touching 18,219. Stay tuned for more updates.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to all states/UTs saying that all private laboratories in their state who intend to initiate TrueNat/CBNAAT based testing for Covid-19 should be encouraged to immediately apply for NABL accreditation to ensure quality testing.
63 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, tally rises to 2,697: Govt bulletin
Telangana reports 1,892 Covid-19 positive cases, total number of cases in the State stands at 20,462. Death toll stands at 283: State Health Department
Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi tests positive for Covid-19
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease and quarantined himself.
Read more
Rs 140 crore spent on Covid-19 from public donations: Karnataka CMO
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's office on Friday said it had given Rs 140.72 crore to the Health & Family Welfare department from the total Rs 334.50 crore it received from citizens and corporates to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
'Early detection, timely management push recovery rate of Covid-19 patients over 60% in India'
Early detection and a timely clinical management of Covid-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries, with the recovery rate of coronavirus patients crossing 60 per cent in the country on Friday, the Union health ministry said.
Read more
Delhi Covid-19 Update July 3
Fresh Cases 2520
Total 94965
Deaths 59
Total 2923
Discharged 2617
Total 65624
Under treatment 26148 (15878 in home isolation)
Samples tested 596695 (24165 fresh samples; 31405/million)
A start-up based in Hyderabad has developed a contactless, facial-recognition based thermal-screening kiosk
Telangana: Arvi Healthcare, a start-up based in Hyderabad, has developed a contactless, facial-recognition based thermal-screening kiosk. CEO says,"In Covid-19 situation,this kiosk will be helpful in schools, workplaces&other places, as it is integrated with attendance solutions"
191 new Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, tally 14,297, active cases 2,655; toll rises to 593 with 4 more deaths: Official
6,364 Covid-19 cases & 198 deaths reported in Maharashtra today
6,364 Covid-19 cases & 198 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,92,990 including 1,04,687 discharged, 79,911 active cases & 8,376 deaths, according to the state health department.
Out of 198 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state today, 150 occurred in the last 48 hours and rest 48 are from the previous period.
Gujarat reported 687 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths
Gujarat reported 687 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 34,686 including 24,491 recoveries and 1,906 deaths: State Health Department
1,694 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths reported in Karnataka today
1,694 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths reported in Karnataka today, taking total number of cases to 19,710 and death toll to 293. Number of active cases stands at 10,608: State Health Department
Covid-19: NEET examination postponed to September 13, says HRD Minister
NEET examination postponed to September 13 in view of Covid-19 pandemic, saidHRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
Read more
ICMR said that over 2.41 lakh samples tested in last 24 hours, total tests crossed 92 lakh.
519 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar
In the last 24 hours, 519 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 10911 including 8211 discharged and 2615 active cases: State health department
Tamil reports record single-day spike
64 deaths and 4329 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,02,721. The death toll stands at 1,385: Tamil Nadu Health Department
Kerala Covid-19 Updates - July 3
Total infected so far: 4,964
Now under treatment : 2,098
Recovered so far :2,839
25 died
211 fresh cases today
201 recovered today
177011 under home and institutional quarantine
2794 in hospital observation
253011 samples tested so far
4834 results pending
In the last 24 hours, 519 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Bihar taking the total number of cases in the state to 10911 including 8211 discharged and 2615 active cases: State health department
No talks on lockdown in Karnataka, says CMO
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office on Friday clarified that no discussions had taken place on imposing a lockdown, and no meetings were scheduled over the weekend on this.
Read more
More than 2 Crore N95 Masks & more than 1 Crore PPEs distributed Free of Cost by Central Government to States.
EU authorises use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus
The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, on Friday authorised the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat the new coronavirus.
Read more
Scheduled international flights suspended till July 31, some on selected routes may be allowed: DGCA
The aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday it was extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till July 31 but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis.
Read more
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. Currently her condition is stable and she is under home isolation. The actor-turned-politician said in a tweet on Friday that she has slight fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week.
Read more
Govt has paid 3 times more than market price to purchase Covid-19 related equipment: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka govt has purchased Covid-19 related equipment for over Rs 3,000 crores. Govt has paid 3 times more than market price. I strongly feel that there is misappropriation by govt. I demand them to declare list of bought items & their prices: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients has crossed 60%. It stands at 60.73% today: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
837 new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally 16,934, active cases 9,096; toll rises to 206 with 8 more deaths: Govt bulletin
Short timeline for India Covid-19 vaccine test raises doubts among health experts
The chief of India's top clinical research agency said in a leaked letter circulated on Friday it envisaged launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15, prompting derision from some health experts who questioned the timeline.
Read more
Ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India extended till July 31, 2020.
Indian Open golf tournament cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic
Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling Covid-19
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of doctor Aseem Gupta who died fighting Covid-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia to them.
Read more
Short timeline for India Covid-19 vaccine test raises doubts among health experts
The chief of India's top clinical research agency said in a leaked letter circulated on Friday it envisaged launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15, prompting derision from some health experts who questioned the timeline.
Read more
Fearful about T20 World Cup going ahead as planned, could be logistical nightmare: Michael Hussey
Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey is fearful of the prospect of Australia hosting the T20 World Cup in October-November and says a 16-team event amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic could prove to be a logistical nightmare.
Read more
South Africa's hospitals bracing for surge of coronavirus patients
South Africa's hospitals are bracing for an onslaught of patients, setting up temporary wards and hoping advances in treatment will help the country's health facilities from becoming overwhelmed.
Read more
ICMR aims to launch indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15
Twelve clinical trial sites have been identified at present and the apex health research body has asked the medical institutions and principal investigators to ensure that the subject enrolment is initiated no later than July 7.
Read more here.
Recent upates on the coronavirus situation across states:
Rajasthan: 123 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths have been reported in the state till 10:30 am today. Tally stand at 18,785 including 3,307 and 4,35 deaths.
Odisha: 561 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Odisha on July 2. Tally at 8,106, including 5,502 recoveries and 2,567 active cases.
Meghalaya: Covid-19 tally in Meghalaya is now at 59 including 15 active cases with one fresh returnee from Delhi testing in Tura.
Distributed over 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to States/ UTs/ central Institutions, free of cost, says Centre
Since 1st April 2020, Centre distributed over 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to states/ UTs/ Central Institutions, free of cost. Over 6.12 crore HCQ tablets also distributed, along with 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators, says the Governmentof India.
Till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N95 masks have been supplied in Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks in Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks in Tamil Nadu by the Union Health Ministry, it added.
ANI
Since 1st April 2020, Centre distributed over 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to States/UTs/Central Institutions, free of cost. Over 6.12 crore HCQ tablets also distributed, along with 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators: Govt of India - ANI
New, more infectious strain of coronavirus now dominates global cases: Study
Scientists have shown that a variation in the genome of the novel coronavirus has improved its ability to infect human cells, and has helped it become the dominant strain circulating around the world.
Read more
India's services activity stayed in deep contraction in June - PMI
India's crippled services industry, the lifeblood of economic growth and jobs, contracted sharply in June as an extended lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus stalled business activity, a private sector survey showed.
Read more
California Governor urges people to wear masks and avoid July 4 gatherings
Governor Gavin Newsom urged Californians on Thursday to turn to their “better angels" and use common sense by wearing masks and skipping traditional gatherings with family and friends during the holiday weekend — a message echoed by local officials who previously sparred with the governor over his virus orders.
Read more
India reports highest Covid-19 spike of 20,903 cases, tally climbs to 6,25,544
India's Covid-19 cases soaredby over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the country's totaltally to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
Read more
Kim Jong Un signals North Korea to keep border closed
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned against the "hasty" relaxation of anti-coronavirus measures, state media reported Friday, indicating the country will keep its borders closed for the foreseeable future.
Read more
Donald Trump again hails US Covid-19 testing as cases rise by record levels
President Donald Trump, yet again, hailed the United States' coronavirus testing as Covid-19 cases in the country increased by more than 55,000 on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic.
Read more
Potential Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials
A potential Covid-19 vaccine indigenously developed by the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials, according to a government source.
Read more
Behave yourselves, UK PM Boris Johnson warns as pub reopening nears
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge Britons to act responsibly when pubs reopen this weekend, warning that businesses, livelihoods and the future of the whole economy depends on it.
Read more
India reports 379 deaths and highest single-day spike of 20,903 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,25,544 including 2,27,439 active cases, 3,79,892 cured/discharged/migrated & 18,213 deaths: Ministry of Health
The total number of samples tested up to July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Karnataka reports biggest single-day spike of 1,502 Covid-19 cases
Bengaluru's overall positivity rate stands at 5.33%, but what is of concern is that the city recorded a positivity rate of 11.89% over the past 10 days.Now, the city has 5,505 active cases while the death toll stands at 101.
Read more
Covid-19: Trial of the first Indian vaccine will be in 12 hospitals including one in Karnataka
Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the first few batches of the vaccine named Covaxin have been sent to the Central Research Institute, Kasauli, for certification following which they would be dispatched to hospitals involved in the trial. In a parallel process, ethical committee approvals are being taken.
Read more
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 3
The total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,25,020; death toll stands at 18,207 as of July 3.
Track state-wise Covid-19 data here
US marks record 53,069 coronavirus cases in 24 hours: tracker
The US notched more than 53,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours Thursday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country. The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 53,069 more cases as of 8:30 pm (0030 Friday GMT), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the United States to 2,735,339.
Centre allows home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients
“In view of a large number of asymptomatic cases being detected, the current guidelines have been extended to asymptomatic positive cases also besides very mild and pre-symptomatic cases,” the revised guidelines said.
Read more
Very little risk that pets can infect owners with Covid-19: WHO
There is 'very little risk' that pets can infect their owners with Covid-19, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Read More
Till now, over 34,000 Covid-19 patients needed ICU care, over 9,000 were put on ventilators: Report
Of the over 6 lakh Covid-19 cases reported in the country till Thursday, 34,540 patients needed ICU care, 37,505 required oxygen, and 9,272 were put on ventilators, health ministry sources said.
Read More
Centre allows home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients
As Covid-19 cases surge, Centre on Thursday revised the guidelines to allow asymptomatic patients to recuperate in isolation in the safe confines of their homes.
Read More
Bihar reports highest single-day spike of 479 Covid-19 cases; five deaths
Bihar reported its highest single-day spike of 479 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 10,683, while five people died due to the disease, raising the death toll to 78, the health department said.
The state capital experienced mayhem following the explosion of more than 90 cases across the city, besides a fresh casualty in the district.
Read More
Pregnant woman refused treatment at nine hospitals
A pregnant woman was refused at nine hospitals and struggled for half a day before getting admission to the KC General Hospital for delivery.
Read More
Bengaluru's coronavirus case doubling rate raises concern
While coronavirus cases have been on a rise across Karnataka, Bengaluru is currently facing another major challenge as the city's current Covid-19 doubling rate is reportedly
Read More
DCGI permits human clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila
Permission for Phase I/II clinical trial for Covid-19vaccine of Zydus Cadila granted today as a rapid response after recommendation by Subject Expert Committee: Health Ministry official
10 people, who recently recovered from Covid-19, donated their plasma to newly-established 'plasma bank' at state-run facility in Delhi today: Sources
Karnataka Government issues guidelines for isolation of Covid-19 patients at home. Only those who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic shall be allowed home isolation, as per the guidelines.
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 6,25,020; death toll stands at 18,207 as of July 2
pile of plastic waste near Pattinapakkam beach during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Unscientific disposal of used masks poses threat
Unscientific disposal of face masks by the residents of the city, is posing a threat to the civic workers of contracting the virus. Despite repeated warnings and request, the people continue to violate guidelines and dispose the masks along with garbage.
Read more
Eight deaths, 1,213 new cases of Covid-19 in Telangana
1,213 Covid-19 cases, 987 discharged & 8 deaths reported in Telangana today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 18,570, including 9,226 active cases, 9,069 discharged, & 275 deaths: State Health Department
60 Covid-19 cases & 57 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today
60 Covid-19 cases & 57 recoveries reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2585, including 582 active cases, 1988 recovered/discharged & 15 deaths: State Health Department
Tamil Nadu sees new high of 4,300 plus cases in a single day, tally nears a lakh
Coronavirus cases crossed the 4,000 mark in a single day for the first time in Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the state's overall tally mounted to 98,392 and 57 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,321.
Read more
Delhi govt announces remote teaching-learning plan for all classes to address issues of digital divide and reduce academic loss of students in the wake of closure of schools due to Covid-19pandemic. (PTI)
11 deaths and 568 new Covid-19 cases reported in Haryana today
11 deaths and 568 new Covid-19 cases reported in Haryana today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 15,509 including 11,019 recovered and 4,239 active cases: State Health Department
So far, 36 people have been arrested and 217 vehicles seized for violation of complete lockdown. 83 police personnel from Guwahati City have tested positive for Covid-19: MP Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Assam
In Pictures: Haryana - Gurugram city bus service resumed on six routes with 68 buses, today.
Maharashtra crosses 10,00,000-mark of Covid-19 laboratory tests
Maharashtracrosses 10,00,000-mark of Covid-19 laboratory tests
Out of 10,20,368 laboratory samples, 1,86,626 have been tested positive (18.29%) forCovid-19 until today. There are 114 laboratories functional for Covid-19 testing – 64government ones and 50 private ones. 7715 tests are being conducted per 10,00,000population, the same at the national level is 6334.
By 1st July 2020, 90,56,173 tests havebeen done across the country, 11.26% of which have been in Maharashtra.
Currently, 5,72,032 people are in home quarantine and 41,741 people are in institutionalquarantine.
Plea before Delhi court seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for Covid-19
An advocate has moved a Delhi Court seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali hasfound a cure for Covid-19.
Read more
2373 Covid-19 cases, 3015 discharged & 61 deaths reported in Delhi today
2373 Covid-19 cases, 3015 discharged & 61 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 92175, including 63007 recovered/discharged/migrated, 26304 active cases & 2864 deaths: Delhi Health Department
Delhi: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda today held a meeting via video conferencing with Presidents & General Secretaries of all state units of the party over the schemes announced by Prime Minister Modi.
How do we keep ourselves on an even emotional keel?
In these unpredictable and frightening times, how do we keep ourselves on an even emotional keel? On this edition of MyGov Samvaad, we discuss this and much more with our corona-warrior Shikha Goyal, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.
Listen to the podcast
57 deaths and 1554 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported in Mumbai today
57 deaths and 1554 new positive cases of Covid-19 reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 80,262. 5903 patients recovered and discharged today, according to theMunicipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.
19 Covid-19 cases & 2 deaths reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the area is now at 2,301, including 551 active cases & 84 deaths, as per theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
649 Covid-19 cases, 509 discharged & 16 deaths reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 19,819, including 13,037 discharged, 6,083 active cases & 699 deaths: State Health Department
'Is Covid-19 weakening? When will vaccine for coronavirus come in India?', netizens ask Google
'Is coronavirus weakening?', 'When (will) vaccine for coronavirus (come) in India?' and 'Will the coronavirus ever end?' were among the top COVID-19 related questions on Google in India in the month of June, even as the overall search volume for coronavirus declined as compared to May, according to Google search trends.
Read more
Indian Army brigadier succumbs to Covid-19 in Kolkata
An Indian Army brigadier who wa posted at the Eastern Command died due to Covid-19 on Thursday.
Read more
Modi and Putin took note of effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of Covid-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the coronavirus crisis on Thursday and resolved to strengthen the Indo-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-Covid world.
Read more
Vande Bharat Mission: More than 1,65,000 Indians have returned to India & more than 62,000 have flown out
Amit Shah emphasised on adoption of more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits: MHA
During the meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised on adoption of more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits to help reduce the infection transmission rate. These kits can be provided by GoI to UP and Haryana. Focus on early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates: MHA
Karnataka Covid-19: New record: 1,502 new cases reported across the state. 59% from Bengaluru: 889 cases. Single highest day spike both for the state capital and the state.
No community transmission in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope
There is no community spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra, Public Health and Family Welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.
Read more
In other news: Congress supporters stage a protest against the central government's decision for asking AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow within a month
Congress supporters stage a protest against the central government's decision for asking AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow within a month as she is not entitled to the facility following the withdrawal of her SPG protection, outside her residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 Covid-19 patients have recovered
During the last 24 hours, a total of 11,881 Covid-19 patients have recovered, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,859. This further takes the recovery rate to 59.52%. Presently, there are 2,26,947 active cases and all are under medical supervision: Government of India
Home Minister Amit Shah meets CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi; discusses Covid-19 situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and its adjoining areas, located in the two neighbouring states.
Read more
WHO says smoking linked to higher risk of coronavirus
The World Health Organisation says smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalised patients, although it was unable to specify exactly how much greater those risks might be.
Read more
From the Newsroom: First-of-its-kind Plasma Bank in country starts functioning
The first-of-its-kind Plasma Bank in the country starts functioning today, four policemen arrested in the case relating to the custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu,59 banned Chinese apps down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, EDquestions Ahmed Patel for the third time in a week and Congress leader D K Shivakumar officially takes charge as president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.
Rs 2000 relief fund to each citizen?
A whatsapp viral message claims that Government has approved and started giving out free Rs 2000 relief fund to each citizen.
PIB Fact check: The claim is fake. The fraud link given is a Clickbait. Beware of such Fraudulent websites and whatsapp forwards.
Dear all, if you feel unwell or have symptoms like mild cough, cold or fever, follow the instructions given below!
UP CM has turned a blind eye to ground realities by calling coronavirus weakest virus of the century: Priyanka Gandhi
Just a few days ago, due to the lack of ambulance facility in Sambhal, a family had to take a dead body on a cart, she said.
Read more
Unlock 2.0: 'New normal' for vendors at the marketplace
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting today via video conference with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to review the Covid19 situation in Delhi-NCR. (ANI)
The top 15 states in terms of recovery rate are Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Bihar, Mizoram, MP, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh: Health Ministry
The top 15 States in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recovered cases are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, MP, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Odisha: Health Ministry
Uttarakhand Police issues notice of suspension of 'Kawand Mela-2020' due to Covid-19, and requests devotees not to come to Haridwar as the district's borders have been sealed. (ANI)
Rs 57.39 lakh fine collected for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing, in the month of June: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Karnataka: BBMP
Modi and Putin took note of effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of Covid-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin took note of effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of Covid-19 & agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-Covid-19 world.
Government of India removes Impediments in Covid-19 Testing and reiterated that ‘test-track-treat’ is the key strategy.
s on 30.06.2020, 70.32 lakh Kisan Credit Cards worth Rs 62,870 crore sanctioned under the Aatmanirbhar package. This will benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen & dairy farmers.