Road Transport Ministry asks NIC to capture FASTag details while registering vehicles

To ensure smooth movement of vehicles during Covid-19 pendemic, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to ensure capturing of FASTag details while registering or issuing fitness certificate to vehicles all over the country.

In a letter addressed to National Infomatics Centre (NIC), the Ministry has informed that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been achieved, and the same has gone live on May 14. The VAHAN system is now getting all information on FASTags.

"As such, the Ministry has asked to ensure capturing FASTag details while registering new vehicles, and also while issuing fitness certificates to vehicles plying under national permit", said a statement from the Ministry.

The fitment of FASTag in new vehicles at the time of sales of vehicles of category M and N was made mandatory in 2017. But its integration with bank accounts or activation was being avoided by citizens, which would be checked now, said the Ministry of Transport.

Fitment of FASTag will ensure vehicles crossing the National Highway fee plazas use electronic medium of FASTag payment, and cash payment is avoided. This usage and promotion of FASTag will also be effective to minimising possibilities of spreading Covid-19 at National Highways toll plazas, said the statement.