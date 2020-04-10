Coronavirus news live updates: India's toll climbs to 274 as total number of cases breaches 7,700

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to over 250 and the number of cases crossed 7,700 in the country on Saturday after registering a record jump of 1035 cases a day before. India is under the biggest lockdown in its history with all 1.3 billion people asked to stay home for three weeks in view of the coronavirus disease which has claimed more than 250 lives and infected over 7,000 people across the country. Meanwhile, the lockdown has already been extended in multiple states across the country. The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 on Friday as Easter celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic's deadly march. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.