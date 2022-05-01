Coronavirus News Live: Delhi reports 1,520 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate crosses 5%

The national capital on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours -- a marginal decline against 1,607 Covid cases reported on the previous day.\r\n\r\nThe fresh infections have taken the overall caseload to 18,83,075. The Covid positivity rate in the city has reached 5.10 per cent.
Delhi reports 1,520 fresh Covid cases; positivity rate crosses 5%
49 more people test Covid positive in TN, active caseload rises to 513
Despite a decline in daily new Covid cases, active infections rose to 513 in Tamil Nadu with 49 more people testing positive, the health department said on Saturday.
With these new cases, the tally of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 34,53,932. Among the new cases, 24 are male and 25 female, the bulletin stated.
Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier
China's eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new Covid-related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.
The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.