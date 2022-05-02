Coronavirus News Live: India records 3,157 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload at 19,500

  • updated: May 02 2022, 08:46 ist
A total of 3,157 coronavirus infections were reported in a day taking the case tally to 4,30,82,345, while the number of active cases increased to 19,500 on Monday. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 08:44

    India records 3,157 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload at 19,500

  • 08:30

    China reports 7,822 new Covid cases on May 1, down from previous day

    Mainland China reported 7,822 new Covid-19 cases on May 1, including 865 symptomatic cases and 6,957 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

    That was down from 8,329 new cases a day earlier, of which 920 were symptomatic and 7,409 were asymptomatic.

    There were 32 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, taking the toll to 5,092.(Reuters)

  • 08:28

    Global Covid caseload tops 513.8 million

    The global coronavirus caseload has topped 513.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.31 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

    In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 513,837,679 and 6,236,433, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,312,957,285.(IANS)

  • 06:45

    Moderna says its vaccine for ages under 6 will be ready for U.S. review in June

    Moderna Inc's chief medical officer said on Sunday the company's vaccine for children under 6 years old will be ready for review by a Food and Drug Administration panel when it meets in June.

    Moderna sought emergency use authorization from the FDA on Thursday.

    An advisory panel of experts to the USdrug regulator will meet in June to review the request.

  • 06:45