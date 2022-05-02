Coronavirus News Live: India records 3,157 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload at 19,500

China reports 7,822 new Covid cases on May 1, down from previous day
Mainland China reported 7,822 new Covid-19 cases on May 1, including 865 symptomatic cases and 6,957 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
That was down from 8,329 new cases a day earlier, of which 920 were symptomatic and 7,409 were asymptomatic.
There were 32 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, taking the toll to 5,092.(Reuters)
08:28
Global Covid caseload tops 513.8 million
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 513.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.23 million and vaccinations to over 11.31 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 513,837,679 and 6,236,433, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,312,957,285.(IANS)
06:45
Moderna says its vaccine for ages under 6 will be ready for U.S. review in June
Moderna Inc's chief medical officer said on Sunday the company's vaccine for children under 6 years old will be ready for review by a Food and Drug Administration panel when it meets in June.
Moderna sought emergency use authorization from the FDA on Thursday.
An advisory panel of experts to the USdrug regulator will meet in June to review the request.
06:45
Uttar Pradesh | Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases.
India records 3,157 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload at 19,500
