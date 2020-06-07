Coronavirus news live updates: Karnataka reverts to seven-day home quarantine for asymptomatic Maharashtra returnees

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped over 2.59 lakhs and the death toll climbed to 7,200 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Stay tuned for more updates.
Karnataka reverts to seven-day home quarantine for asymptomatic Maharashtra returnees
62 deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi from May 30 to June 6; 27 fatalities on June 5: Authorities
Rajasthan reports 277 positive cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 10876 and 246 respectively: State Health Department
Jammu and Kashmir records 198 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 4,285: Officials
Delhi COVID-19 Update
Fresh Cases 1007
Total 29943
Deaths 62 (added to toll)
Total 874
Discharges 358
Total 11357
Under Treatment 17712 (13405 in home isolation)
Samples tested 255615 (3700 fresh samples)
Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases tops 50,000 after recording 1,311 new cases
If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite? P Chidambaram asks Arvind Kejriwal
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked whether he qualified as a Delhiite as he worked in the national capital, questioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that Delhi hospitals will treat only locals.
Read more
Providing treatment to people coming from all over the country is a big challenge during COVID-19 pandemic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
We will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all those coming from outside Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
With 477 new cases of coronavirus, Gujarat's tally rises to 20,574, while 31 more succumb, taking toll to 1,280, says Official
406 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Haryana today
This takes the total number of cases to 4854 out of which 3115 cases are active. Gurugram reported 243 cases, highest in the state today. Number of deaths due to the disease in the state stands at 39, says State Health Department
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases spike by 2,553 to 88,528; Death toll rises by 109 to 3,169, says health official
Delhi Government had taken the decision after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds & treatment if cases increase in future. CM had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases & how they will be arranged: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisiodia
63 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state till 7 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 272 of which 214 are active cases, says the Government of Manipur
109 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra today
NHRC notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh over two reported cases of medical apathy towards two expecting women in Gautam Budh Nagar and NOIDA: Asks the Union Health Ministry to issue instructions to States and UTs not to deny treatment to those needing critical care other than COVID-19.
BJP pressurised Delhi LG to overrule our decision claims Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia
BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 & trying to fail the policies of state governments? asks Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
477 fresh cases of COVID-19 & 31 deaths reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 20,574 & death toll to 1280, says State Health Department
308 more COVID-19 cases & 3 deaths reported in Karnataka today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 5760, including 2519 discharged, 3175 active cases & 64 deaths
1,562 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, tally 33,229; toll rises to 286 with 17 more deaths, says government
55 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2663, says Punjab Health Department
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam is now 2776, with 95 positive cases reported till 6pm today, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Karnataka Govt empowers BBMP marshals in Bengaluru to fine people for not wearing masks
DH Podcast | From the Newsroom: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, Rajya Sabha polls and poaching MLAs in Gujarat
Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi on Maharashtra government statement
Rahul Gandhi had said that Congress is not a key decision maker in Maharashtra, What does this mean? Is Congress washing their hands off their responsibility at this time? This is nothing new, 'power without responsibility' is their character, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Rajasthan using two-pronged strategy to deal with COVID-19
“It has been a two-pronged strategy for use. First, aggressive testing and smart contact tracing coupled with the quality healthcare of those who test positive," says Rohit Kumar Singh,Additional Chief Secretary, Medical & Health, Rajasthan Government.
He added, "Saving lives through Mission LiSa (Life Saving) by focusing on identification of the vulnerable through multiple sources including demographic and health insurance data, etc, constant checking of oxygen levels among them and quick referrals to higher-level care when symptoms appear.
These efforts seem to have worked as we have managed to take the recovery levels to 73% and keep the case fatality rate in the vicinity of 2.3%. As we keep saying - Rajasthan shall overcome this, too,”
Total number of cases in Dharavi is now at 1924, including 71 deaths, says BMC
Maharashtra Government should see how UP & Karnataka govts contained COVID-19. Isn't it fair to say that COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra shows the govt's incapability? I saw on TV that actor Sonu Sood, who is helping stranded workers in this crisis,is being criticised, says Defence Minister
All states did good work in battle against COVID-19, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that all states have done a good job in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic which the central government has jointly fought with them.
Read more
We are ready to provide assistance to the Maharashtra government to fight COVID-19, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the online Maharashtra Jan-Samvad Rally
154 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally 4,813, active cases 2,027
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh is now 414 including 183 active cases, 222 recovered, 5 deaths, says State Health Department
Delhi LG issues order against Delhi govt reserving hospitals for Delhi residents alone
One dies, 91 more fresh COVID cases in Kerala
Total infected so far: 2004
Now under treatment : 1174
16 died
814 negative so far
11 negative today
91 fresh cases today
1,95,307 in home and institutional quarantine
1,771 in hospital observation
85,676 samples tested so far
82,362 tested negative
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao permitted film and TV shootings with a condition that they follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown conditions in the State. Film/TV shootings can be held in the State with limited staff. Post-Production works also permitted. The State government however refused to give permission to film theaters to open for public as the central Guidelines have barred it.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that 10th standard students will be promoted to the 11th standard without examinations, as it would not be possible to conduct examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the State, says Telangana CMO
411 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally 10,947; toll 283 with 8 more deaths: Health Dept official
We have not considered resuming inter-state transport to Maharashtra so far, says Karnataka Transport Minister Laxman Savadi
All states have done good work in fight against COVID-19; Centre fought joint battle with their cooperation, says Amit Shah
Delhi government declares Government Boys Senior Secondary School and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in West Delhi's Hari Nagar as “Temporary Jail” to be used as COVID-19 Quarantine Facility in case of requirement, till June 30
Consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga decides to extend the period of quarantine which currently is 14 days to 21 days with immediate effect, says Mizoram Government
We have decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Bharatiya Janata Party workers provided food to more than 11 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic. I wholeheartedly congratulate party president, his team & all the party workers for this, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Odisha Jan-Samvad Rally
A consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga decides to impose 2-week total lockdown in the state from 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown guidelines will be notified shortly, says Mizoram Government
Delhi's SDMA will meet tomorrow to discuss the possibility of COVID-19 community spread
A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on COVID-19 situation & to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I'll participate in meeting: Dy CM Manish Sisodia
Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 318 in Chandigarh including 274 recoveries and 5 deaths: Chandigarh Health Department
There are 4320 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, while 6,344 patients have recovered from the disease. 283 people have succumbed to the disease in the state. Yesterday, 13236 samples, the highest so far, were tested for COVID-19, says UP Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad
Coronavirus-related Google searches drop in May as people go back to films, weather
After dominating the conversations for weeks, coronavirus seems to be falling off the popularity charts as netizens in the country went back to searching for topics like films and weather on Google in May.
Read more
25 COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, as of 2:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1380, including 663 recovered, 697 active cases & 13 deaths, says State Health Department
9 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, active cases rise to 75
Places of worship in Chennai remain shut as no guidelines or standard operating procedures have been issued by the State Government regarding their reopening, despite the Centre allowing the reopening of religious places from today.
53 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; tally rises to 803: Officials
Recovery rate in Indore is over 64% now. Positive cases are reported but more people are recovering. With the cooperation of the public, the situation here is under control now: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Coronavirus: States must go for more testing
When the numbers of COVID-19 cases reported from various states are leaping, the number of tests for the disease are not increasing proportionally. India has ranked low among countries hit by the disease in terms of the number of tests done per million from the early days of its spread and it continues to be so. This is despite the claims made by the Central and state governments that testing and disease surveillance would be ramped up.
Read more here
WB govt to install CCTV cameras in containment zones in city
The West Bengal government has decided to install CCTV cameras in containment zones under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police to keep a watch whether the residents of the area are strictly following the COVID-19 norms, a senior official said on Monday.
Read more here
COVID-19 curve flattens, death rate declines in Mumbai's Dharavi
The slum-cluster of Dharavi in Mumbai was a big concern for the Maharashtra government and the Centre,but multiple strategies seem to be working and it now comes as a bit of relief as the COVID-19 death rate in the area has come down and curve seems to be flattening.
Read more here
Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Govt on a petition seeking direction for ensuring that Government and private hospitals shall not deny admission to asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The petition has also sought direction for not charging a high amount for PPE from patients. (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.
They said the chief minister was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.
Delhi: One official at the Election Commission of India's office has tested positive for COVID-19.
8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42
Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday.
Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he said.
The official said that the new 8 patients - 5 females and 3 males were diagnosed with Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Sunday night.
Read more here
Health Ministry drafts rules to help COVID-19 patients access new drugs
Seeking to facilitate availability of experimental drugs for severely ill COVID-19 patients, the Union Health Ministry has issued a draft notification for "compassionate use" of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial globally.
Read more here
CRPF jawan among two more COVID-19 victims in Jammu and Kashmir; toll rises to 43
A paramilitary CRPF jawan posted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, while a patient from old city Khanyar area of Srinagar, who had met with an accident, took his last breath at Chest Diseases hospital early morning. Doctors said both the deceased tested positive for the deadly virus.
Read more here
No new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra Police over the last 24 hours, one death reported. Total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, death toll at 34: Maharashtra Police. (ANI)
Men wearing protective masks wait to pray as they maintain social distancing inside a temple after the opening of most of the religious places after India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, June 8, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman JSW Group on coronavirus lockdown and Indian economy:
The COVID-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods.
The economic fall-out of these global lock-downs has been brutal - and the battle to save livelihoods is as important.
Global economies are opening up and we should too. We as a country need to get back to our full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that we aim to be. The slower we are to re-start, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can't lose any more time.
Europe opened up. People in Spain, France, Amsterdam and Germany have accepted a “new normal” and have started living again. Restaurants, Shopping complexes, public transport have all sprung back into action. That’s how you save the economy! Not by staying indoors!
We will have to live with the virus for some time and while staying indoors is a need for some - it’s not a solution for all!
Staying at home till a cure is found will make the loss of livelihoods as severe as the loss of lives!
Schools may reopen in August, says HRD Minister: Report
Schools, educational institutes in India are likely to open their doors to students after August 15, according to HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal's interview with BBC Hindi.
Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more here
Cricket: Ball makers look to stay in shape
As cricketers and its purveyors come to terms with a siege of new norms, big-name ball manufacturers are groping in the dark. The anti-saliva campaign had gained serious traction over the last couple of months, culminating with the International Cricket Council’s Cricket Committee -- based on therecommendation of the body’s medical team -- banning the use of saliva ‘to mitigate the risks posed by Covid-19 and protect the safety of players and match officials’.
Read more here
India reports the highest single-day spike of 9983 new COVID-19 cases; 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 256611, including 125381 active cases, 124095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7135 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has yet not submitted the COVID-19 test report issued by a govt approved lab. He will be called for interrogation once he submits the report: Delhi Police Crime Branch
COVID-19: With Unlock 1.0, a new normal sets in from today
No touching of the deity in a temple; no sprinkling of holy water or distribution of prasadam in a religious place and no cloth napkin in restaurants - these are some of the things that would be new normal as India embarks on Unlock 1.0
Read more here
Chile COVID-19 toll jumps sharply after new cases added
Chile revised its death toll linked to the novel coronavirus outbreak sharply higher on Sunday, adding fatalities from databases that previously had not been included.
Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said 653 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 had to be counted, bringing the total number to 2,290. That included 96 new deaths announced in the Sunday daily report.
Read more here
CIC asks health ministry to appoint nodal officer for dissemination of COVID-19 info
The CIC has advised the Union health ministry to appoint a nodal officer for the dissemination of COVID-19 related information in public domain on suo motu basis in larger public interest as mandated in the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
Read more here
Religious places reopen today
Panama reports 421 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths
Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 16,425 on Sunday, up 421 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by seven to 393, the health ministry said. Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference. (Reuters)
Malls, restaurants, religious places to open in Delhi from June 8; hotels to remain shut
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that malls, restaurants and religious places in the national capital would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, but banquet halls and hotels would remain closed.
Read more here
Bengaluru: Spike in Covid-19 cases for second straight day
The city witnessed a spike in COVID-19cases for the second straight day, with the Bengaluru Urban district recording 23 cases and Bengaluru Rural 5.
The new cases form a diverse group with two of them afflicted with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and ten with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI). While two had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, four are interstate travellers (three from Andhra Pradesh and one from Delhi).
Read more here
Recovery rate holds promise even as COVID-19 cases spike
As India moves towards Unlock 1.0, the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 has shown a steady rise and now almost equals those under medical supervision.
According to the Health Ministry, the number of people cured of COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals on Sunday was 1,19,293 against the 1,20,406 receiving treatment at various hospitals or COVID-19 facilities. On Sunday, India had a total 2,46,628 confirmed virus cases.
Read more here
New Zealand says it has no active COVID-19 cases in the country
New Zealand has no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.
New Zealand will announce later on Monday if it would remove all remaining social distancing and economic restrictions, barring border control. (Reuters)
Coronavirus: Malls, religious places to open today
Religious places, malls, hotels and restaurants will throw open their doors on Monday after more than two months of crippling lockdowns, as the nation gets used to the new normal amid the raging coronavirus.
Read more here
Brazil reports total of 37,312 coronavirus deaths, says health ministry
Brazil registered 37,312 total coronavirus deaths while overall cases in the country reached 685,427, according to data from the health ministry on Sunday, amid criticism of the government's handling of the pandemic.
Unlike in the previous day, the government released cumulative figures on Sunday and not a tally of deaths and new infections in the last 24 hours. Based on Sunday's data, Brazil registered 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The government changed its format for reporting COVID-19 statistics for the second straight day.
Over the weekend it removed from public view months of national data on the epidemic as President Jair Bolsonaro defended delays and changes to official record-keeping of the world's second-largest coronavirus outbreak.
On Saturday Brazil registered 35,930 total coronavirus deaths and 672,846 confirmed cases. (Reuters)
Coronavirus or cold? Monsoon brings confusion
A rash of coughs and colds has been reported across Bengaluru.A rash of coughs and colds has been reported across Bengaluru.
Change in weather conditions prompted by the monsoon has resulted in the rise of seasonal snivels, fevers, dengue and respiratory infections. With the similarity of these diseases in symptoms to COVID-19, people are becoming increasingly confused as to whether they have the novel coronavirus or a harmless cough.
Read more here
PIB Principal Director General tests COVID-19 positive
Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday.
Read More:
Union minister Shripad Naik tests negative for coronavirus
Union AYUSH minister and North Goa MP Shripad Naik on Sunday said he and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus.
Read More:
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects hospitals in Gorakhpur, Basti
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur and Basti districts on Sunday and inspected the emergency wards of government hospitals, according to a statement issued by the CMO.
Read More:
Coronavirus situation under control but can't allow violation of safety protocols: Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said though the coronavirus situation was under control in the state, people can’t be allowed to violate safety protocols.
Read More:
BBMP sets up 460 teams to enforce home quarantine
Embracing home quarantine as the ultimate guard against the spread of Covid-19, the BBMP has set up 460 special teams to ensure those coming to Bengaluru from outside the state and country do not viiolate the rules.
Read More
Free foodgrains reach to only 20.26 lakh migrants so far: Govt data
The state governments have been able to supply free foodgrains to only 20.36 lakh migrant beneficiaries so far against the target of 8 crore migrants, who do not have central or state ration card, according to data released by the Union Food Ministry on Sunday.
Read more
ICC guidelines banning use of saliva will be hard on bowlers: Jaffer
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that the ICC guidelines banning use of saliva to shine the ball to deal with COVID-19 pandemic would make the life of bowlers difficult and urged the world body to ensure a balance between the bat.
Read more
Body of COVID-19 man thrown into pit in Puducherry
In yet another case of dignity being denied in death, the body of a 42-year-old man who died of COVID-19 was hurriedly thrown into a pit by government workers in Puducherry last week. A video of the incident which has now come to light has gone viral on the social media triggering an outrage.
Read more
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,57,028; Death toll stands at 7,191 as of June 7 at 22:30 hrs
Haryana can't be harsh like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Health Minister Anil Vij
Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to reserve hospitals run by the city government and private entities for Delhiites only during the coronavirus crisis, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state will not deny treatment to outsiders as it cannot be "harsh" like the AAP supremo.
Read more
Centre to issue revised guidelines as coronavirus cases rise?
With rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the Centre is reportedly set to issue new guidelines for citizens that need to be followed strictly.
Read more
Meet Nethra, a 13-year-old girl, who helped others
The mobile phones at the household of barber C Mohan in Madurai have not stopped ringing since May 31.
Read more
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 52.45%
With a total of 214 patients being cured of COVID-19 so far, Himachal Pradesh's recovery rate on Sunday reached 52.45 per cent, officials said.
Read more
1282 more COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi
1282 more COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 28936, including 17125 active cases, 10999 recovered/discharged/migrated & 812 deaths: Delhi Health Department
COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted
Asserting that coronavirus is a "new agent" about which not everything is known, the government on Sunday defended the timing of imposition of the lockdown and rejected as "baseless" media reports expressing concerns that it did not take inputs from technical experts while drawing up its COVID-19 strategy.
Read more
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 spike continues unabated, tally zooms past 31,000
Adding over 8,000 infections in the last eight days, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally on Sunday shot past the 31,000 mark, with a total of 269 deaths, and nearly 17,000 people getting cured of the deadly virus.
Read more
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark; deaths 1,249
Gujarat's count of coronavirus patients crossed the 20,000-mark after 480 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 1,249 as 30 more succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.
Read more
262 COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan
262 COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 10599, including 2605 active cases & 240 deaths: State Health Department
14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today
14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, as of 8 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1355, including 528 discharged & 13 deaths: State Health Department
Highest spike of 620 more COVID-19 cases reported in J&K
Highest spike of 620 more COVID-19 cases reported in J&K today; 37 from Jammu division & 583 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases in the UT is now at 4087, including 2830 active cases, 1216 recovered & 41 deaths: J&K Government
496 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Haryana today
496 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Haryana today, taking total number of cases to 4448 out of which 2946 cases are active. Gurugram reported 230 cases, highest in the state today. Number of deaths due to the disease in the state stands at 28: State Health Department
Coronavirus vaccine will take minimum 1 year to be available widely: Singapore PM Lee
The much-needed vaccine to combat the coronavirus will take at least one year before it becomes available widely, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday, urging the people to "learn to live" with COVID-19 for a long time.
Read more
Two die of coronavirus in Karnataka; 239 new cases confirmed
Fatalities due to coronavirus reached 61 in Karnataka with two more deaths, while 239 more tested positive for the viral infection, pushing the tally in the state to 5,452, the health department said on Sunday.
Read more
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,52,728; Death toll stands at 7,061 as of June 7 at 19:30 hrs
3007 fresh cases of COVID-19 & 91 deaths recorded in Maharashtra today
3007 fresh cases of COVID-19 & 91 deaths recorded in Maharashtra today, taking total number of cases to 85,975 and death toll to 3060. Number of active cases stands at 43591: Maharashtra Health Department
Labour Ministry's 11 employees test COVID-19 positive in Shram Shakti Bhawan: Source
As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, according to a source.
Read more
Global death toll from COVID-19 crosses 400,000
The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus.
Read more
As a warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about US' direction
Republicans are more pessimistic about the country's direction than at almost any other time during Donald Trump's presidency, as a trio of crises – the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and mass protests over police brutality – buffets his administration.
Read more
Two die of coronavirus in Karnataka; 239 new cases confirmed
Fatalities due to coronavirus reached 61 in Karnataka with two more deaths, while 239 more tested positive for the viral infection, pushing the tally in the state to 5,452, the health department said on Sunday.
Sudden rise of 'Mahatma' Sood, enacting a political script: Shiv Sena on Bollywood actor helping migrants
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.
Read more
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,47,856; Death toll stands at 6,948 as of June 7 at 18:30 hrs
BP medicine linked to lower COVID-19 death risk in hypertension patients: Study
Patients with high blood pressure who are not taking medication to control the condition may be at a greater risk of dying from novel coronavirus infection, according to a review of studies which says drugs treating the underlying disease may offer protection in some COVID-19 patients.
Read more