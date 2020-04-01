Coronavirus news live updates: UP sees 1st COVID-19 death; RBI announces additional measures; Toll in India at 54

On the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India exceeds 1600, as of April 1, and the death toll touched 54. Andhra Pradesh reported 43 new cases overnight, tally in the state now rises to 87. Uttar Pradesh reported its first case. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal also reported deaths due to coronavirus today. A Delhi doctor was also tested positive for the virus. US CDC reports 163,539 coronavirus cases and 2,860 deaths. US death toll exceeds official China tally, according to a John Hopkins report. Stay tuned for more updates.