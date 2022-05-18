Coronavirus Live: WHO says use of second Covid booster for 'most vulnerable' offers benefits

Rising Covid-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, US health officials said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed his country's response to its first officially confirmed Covid-19 outbreak as "immature," accusing government officials of inadequacies and inertia as fever cases swept the country.
As US Covid-19 cases rise, so does demand for antivirals
North Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immature' response amid Covid outbreak