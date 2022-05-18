Coronavirus Live: WHO says use of second Covid booster for 'most vulnerable' offers benefits

  • updated: May 18 2022, 07:57 ist
Rising Covid-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, US health officials said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed his country's response to its first officially confirmed Covid-19 outbreak as "immature," accusing government officials of inadequacies and inertia as fever cases swept the country.
    As US Covid-19 cases rise, so does demand for antivirals

    Rising Covid-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, UShealth officials said on Tuesday.

    North Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immature' response amid Covid outbreak

    North Korea has reported 232,880 new cases of fever and another six deaths with leader Kim Jong Un accusing officials of “immaturity” and “slackness” in handling the Covid-19 outbreak ravaging across the unvaccinated nation.