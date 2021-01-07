Coronavirus news updates: India records spike of over 20,000 fresh cases after 5 days; 222 deaths reported

Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country went above 20,000, breaking the five-day streak. The nation reported 20,346 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 19,587 recoveries and 222 more deaths. India's death toll has now crossed 1,50,000. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
India's Covid-19 tally inches closer to 1.04 crore
India reports 20,346 new Covid-19 cases, 19,587 discharges, and 222 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 1,03,95,278 Active cases: 2,28,083 Total discharges: 1,00,16,859 Death toll: 1,50,336
At DDMA meeting, Baijal directs Delhi govt agencies to coordinate COVID immunisation drive
Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a meeting of DDMA on Wednesday directed all concerned agencies of the Delhi government to work in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for effective roll-out of thecoronavirusvaccine.
The 15th meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Baijal was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.
Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine
The EU cleared a secondcoronavirusvaccine for use on Wednesday bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiralling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.
The Moderna vaccine is now set to join Pfizer-BioNTech's jab for use in the 27-nation European Union, where governments have been criticised for slow rollouts of the doses already available.
"We'll have more than enough safe and effective vaccines for protecting all Europeans," promised European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
The breakthrough came as a record 15,769 Covid-19 deaths around the world were registered in 24 hours.
Bihar's Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,55,096 as 408 more people test positive, 5 new fatalities push death toll to 1,420; active case count 4,156: Health department bulletin