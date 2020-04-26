Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 26

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 26,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 1.9 lakh people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 26,250 as of April 26.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 811

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 36 1 Bihar 251 2 Chandigarh 28 0 Chhattisgarh 37 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 3071 133 Haryana 272 3 Himachal Pradesh 41 1 Jharkhand 67 3 Karnataka 500 18 Kerala 457 3 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1945 92 Maharashtra 7628 323 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 1 0 Delhi 2625 54 Puducherry 7 0 Punjab 309 17 Rajasthan 2083 34 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 1821 22 Telangana 990 26 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 1778 25 Uttarakhand 48 0 West Bengal 571 18 Odisha 100 1 Andhra Pradesh 1016 29 Jammu and Kashmir 494 5 Ladakh 20 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 5063

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.