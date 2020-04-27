Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 27

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 27

  Apr 27 2020
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 07:25 ist
A farmer wearing a face mask plucks jasmine flowers at a farm during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, near Acharapakkam in Chengalpattu district, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 27,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 27,562 as of April 27.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 873

State Positive Cases Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0
Assam 36 1
Bihar 274 2
Chandigarh 36 0
Chhattisgarh 37 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0
Daman and Diu 0 0
Goa 7 0
Gujarat 3301 151
Haryana 29 3
Himachal Pradesh 41 1
Jharkhand 82 3
Karnataka 503 19
Kerala 468 3
Lakshadweep 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 2096 103
Maharashtra 8068 342
Manipur 2 0
Meghalaya 12 1
Mizoram 1 0
Nagaland 1 0
Delhi 2918 54
Puducherry 7 0
Punjab 322 18
Rajasthan 2152 36
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 1885 24
Telangana 1001 25
Tripura 2 0
Uttar Pradesh 1843 29
Uttarakhand 50 0
West Bengal 611 20
Odisha 103 1
Andhra Pradesh 1097 31
Jammu and Kashmir 523 6
Ladakh 20 0

 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

 

No. of people discharged: 5914

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

