Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 27

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 27,000 people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus Worldometer Live Update: Check cases, deaths country-wise for April 27

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 27,562 as of April 27.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 873

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 36 1 Bihar 274 2 Chandigarh 36 0 Chhattisgarh 37 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 3301 151 Haryana 29 3 Himachal Pradesh 41 1 Jharkhand 82 3 Karnataka 503 19 Kerala 468 3 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2096 103 Maharashtra 8068 342 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 1 0 Delhi 2918 54 Puducherry 7 0 Punjab 322 18 Rajasthan 2152 36 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 1885 24 Telangana 1001 25 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 1843 29 Uttarakhand 50 0 West Bengal 611 20 Odisha 103 1 Andhra Pradesh 1097 31 Jammu and Kashmir 523 6 Ladakh 20 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 5914

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.