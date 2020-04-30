COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 30

Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 32,774; death toll stands at 1066 as of April 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2020, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 07:24 ist
An artist gives a final touch to a model based on coronavirus placed alongside a road to raise awareness, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 32,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 32,774 as of April 30.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,066

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam381
Bihar4032
Chandigarh560
Chhattisgarh380
Dadra and Nagar Haveli00
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat4082197
Haryana3113
Himachal Pradesh411
Jharkhand1073
Karnataka53521
Kerala4953
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2387120
Maharashtra9915432
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi343956
Puducherry80
Punjab37519
Rajasthan243855
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu2058 25
Telangana1,01626
Tripura20
Uttar Pradesh213439
Uttarakhand550
West Bengal72522
Odisha1251
Andhra Pradesh133231
Jammu and Kashmir5818
Ladakh220

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

