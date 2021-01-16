Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Around 3 lakh health workers to get inoculated as India set to begin its vaccination drive

India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is "probably the beginning of the end" of Covid-19. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site. Stay tuned for more updates.