Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Around 3 lakh health workers to get inoculated as India set to begin its vaccination drive

India is all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipated drive, which the government said is "probably the beginning of the end" of Covid-19. A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch at 10.30 am by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site. Stay tuned for more updates.
Telangana hospital decorated ahead of nationwide vaccine rollout
PM Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccine drive on Jan 16: All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart India's Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 am via video conference.
4,000 health workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai daily
As many as 4,000 health workers will be administered COVID-19 vaccine every day at nine vaccination centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.
Vaccination to start at 285 centres in Maharashtra on January 16
The Covid-19 vaccination drive will start at 285 centres across Maharashtra on Saturday, a health official said.
West Bengal ready for Covid-19 vaccination drive; CM Mamata Banerjee to monitor exercise
West Bengal is all set for the much-awaited COVID-19 inoculation drive commencing from Saturday and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will supervise the exercise virtually from the state secretariat, an official said here.
World may never find Covid-19 patient zero: WHO
The world may never find "patient zero" in its search for the origins of Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, World Health Organization's technical lead on the disease, said on Friday.
Covid-19: Dr Reddy's gets DCGI nod to conduct phase 3 clinical trials for Sputnik V vaccine
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.
A much-awaited day, with hope and doubts
Despite all preparations, the programme faces challenges and some reservations and apprehensions. The role of the government’s Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, which is “a digitalised platform to track the enlisted beneficiaries for vaccination on a real-time basis” is crucial in the exercise.
India set to roll-out world's biggest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16
Indiais all set to roll out the world's biggest vaccination programme on Saturday with over 3 lakh healthcare workers to be inoculated on the first day of the much-anticipateddrive, which the government said is "probably the beginning of the end" of Covid-19.
Covid vaccination drive set to begin under shadow of doubt over Covaxin efficacy
The Union Health Ministry’s last-minute 180 degrees turn on Covaxin – an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine - has generated concerns among doctors and healthcare workers as a section of them are reluctant to accept it without the efficacy data even as India is set to publicly roll out the two shots, Covishield and Covaxin, on Saturday in the world’s largest adult vaccination drive.
Have no fear, say those who would be first to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh
Haridev Yadav and Asha Pawar, who would be among the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh, are confident that it is the right thing to do.
