Court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Oct 1

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi ,
  • Sep 19 2019, 17:12pm ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2019, 17:38pm ist
 A Delhi court Thursday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till October 1 in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar also allowed Puri to take medicines long with him to jail subject to the opinion of the jail doctor.

The judge also asked the jail superintendent to consider the request of Puri to provide orthopaedic mattress as per prison rules.

The court also asked the lock-up in-charge to ensure security and safety of Puri while taking him to Tihar jail.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland. 

