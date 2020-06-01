COVID-19: Delhi borders sealed for a week

Delhi borders have been sealed for one week amid surging COVID-19 cases and the government kept the option open for extending it even as the capital allowed functioning of barber shops and removed odd-even restrictions on shops in markets.

Announcing the decision on Monday as the country entered into "unlock" mode, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the state government has also removed the restrictions on passengers in auto-rickshaw and staggered timing for the working of industrial units.

From now on, more than one person can travel in an autorickshaw, pillion rider is allowed on two-wheelers and all shops in a market can function. However, spas will not be allowed though barbers shops and salons will open after 10 weeks since March 25.

However, Kejriwal said the state government has decided to seal the borders with other states for at least one week and sought suggestions from people whether he should extend it keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital.

"Delhi borders are sealed for one week. Only essential services are exempted. Only those people providing essential services and holding government identity cards and e-passes will be allowed to enter. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after seeking suggestions from citizens," he said.

He said people could sent in their suggestions till 5 pm Friday via email (delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com ), WhatsApp (8800007722) or by calling 1031.

Kejriwal said people will flock to Delhi once borders are opened, as the capital has one of the best healthcare systems in the country and it is free in government hospitals here.

"There is one suggestion that Delhi hospitals should be reserved for residents of Delhi. But Delhi is everyone's and it is the capital. Another suggestion is that we should keep the hospitals reserved for Delhiites till COVID-19 cases are in control. I need your views," he said.

Delhi government's decision to seal the border came hours after Haryana government announced that it is opening Delhi-Gurugram border. Several people, including office-goers, residing in Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh as well as in Haryana's Gurugram come to Delhi and vice versa for carrying out daily affairs and the ban could have an impact on them.