Covid-19 drug Molnupiravir launched in India

Covid-19 drug Molnupiravir launched in India

Molnupiravir is an antiviral medication that inhibits the replication of certain RNA viruses

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 17:11 ist
The recommended dose of Molnupiravir 800 mg is twice a day for five days. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Covid antiviral drug Molnupiravir was on Monday launched in India at Rs 1,399 for a five-day course for mild to moderate infection.

Amid rising cases of new Covid variant Omicron in the country, an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recently approved antiviral drug Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation.

Along with Molnupiravir, the CDSCO has also granted emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute of India's Covid vaccine COVOVAX, Hyderabad based Biological E RBD Protein CORBEVAX.

Also Read | Mankind Pharma to launch oral coronavirus drug at Rs 35 per capsule: Report

Molnupiravir is an antiviral medication that inhibits the replication of certain RNA viruses. It is used to treat Covid-19 in those infected by SARS-CoV-2. The recommended dose of Molnupiravir 800 mg is twice a day for five days. A patient needs to take 40 capsules containing 200 mg of medication. Over a dizen pharma companies including Torrent, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Natco, Mylan, and Hetero are in the process to manufacture the oral pill.

Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories are also expected to release Molnupiravir capsules in the coming weeks.

Molnupiravir, developed by MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is also the first oral anti-Covid pill approved by UK's drug regulator. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has also cleared Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults, and for those who are at a high risk to severe disease.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 