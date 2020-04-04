COVID-19: Goa not in community transmission phase yet, says CM

Even as one more person, a sailor returning from overseas, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to seven, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, that Goa had managed to steer clear of community transmission thus far.

Sawant also ordered a probe into the assault on a Muslim youngster, allegedly by members of the Tablighi Jamaat on Saturday, after the youngster claimed that his identity as a person who had tipped off the COVID-19 helpline about the presence of Jamaat members who had returned to Goa from an outstation trip, was revealed and was now out in the open.

“Altogether, we have seven positive cases. Six cases are on account of foreign returnees. Our transmission is in first phase. Community transmission has not started in Goa yet because of people's co-operation. We want to prevent community transmission,” Sawant told reporters.

Sawant also said, that while other states were affected by community transmission of the virus on a large scale, Goa had managed to stave the critical phase off at least for now.

“Every one should come together to ensure that it does not happen,” the Chief Minister said.

According to officials statistics, more than 1000 persons continue to be in quarantine, either at their respective residences or in government isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police have been directed to investigate an assault on a Muslim youth from the village of Navelim in South Goa, after a video of the youngster, claiming he was attacked by members of the Tablighi Jamaat went viral on social media.

In the video, the youngster identifies himself by name and states that he had tipped off the state government’s COVID-19 helpline about the possible presence of Jamaat members, who had returned to Goa surreptitiously after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz. On Saturday, the youth said that he was beaten up by members of the religious organization, after his name which was given in confidentiality to the helpline, leaked into the public domain. He has also called for a ban on the organization.

Sawant said, that he had ordered the police to probe the leak as well the assault.

“I know a Muslim lad himself is calling for a ban on the Tabligh. I saw the video this evening and I have asked the police department to enquire into it,” Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

“What is their activity? What are they doing? How many branches do they have in Goa will be checked and a decision will be taken after we receive a report,” the Chief Minister also said.

