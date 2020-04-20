India will stand by Maldives in challenging times: Modi

COVID-19: India will stand by Maldives in these challenging times, says PM Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on the "health and economic challenges" the COVID-19 pandemic poses for the island nation.

"The special bond between India and Maldives strengthens our resolve to fight this common enemy together," the prime minister tweeted.

India will stand by its close maritime neighbour and friend in this challenging time, he said.

Noting the special challenges that the pandemic poses for a tourism-dependent economy like the Maldives, the prime minister assured the Maldivian President of continued Indian support for minimising the health and economic impact of COVID-19, an official statement later said.  

The leaders updated each other about the current state of COVID-19 infections in their countries.  

They expressed satisfaction that the coordination modalities agreed among SAARC countries were being implemented actively. 

Prime Minister Modi was happy to hear that the Indian medical team sent earlier to Maldives, and the essential medicines gifted by India, had contributed towards controlling the spread of the infection in the islands.  

The two leaders agreed that their officials would remain in touch on issues arising out of the present health crisis, as well as other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Narendra Modi
SAARC
Maldives
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
