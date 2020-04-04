COVID-19 Lockdown: PM shares Vajpayee's famous poem to remind people to light diyas on Sunday night

PM shares Vajpayee's famous poem on Twitter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 14:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video clip of BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his famous poem, to remind people to light up lamps on Sunday night to show the country's "collective resolve" to fight coronavirus.

"Aao diya jalayen" (come let's light the lamp), Modi tweeted.

"Aao phir se diya jalayen" is an iconic poem by the former prime minister.

In the brief clip, Vajpayee is seen reciting the poem from a stage.

Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

