COVID-19: Maharashtra in dire need for ICU beds

As COVID-19 cases continued to mount, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday asked the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Railways, port trusts, and other central organisations to provide ICU beds in their hospitals for the patients of the viral pandemic.

"Since the past nearly three months, the state government has been waging a war against the virus and managed to keep it under control," Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

He attributed the high number of patients to the volume of the tests conducted. Besides, he said that a large number of patients have been treated and discharged.

In a press statement, he said that ss part of the planned strategy, the government needs to ensure the maximum number of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients for which he has personally approached the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Railway, ports and other central organisations based in the state.

“Since the Centre has indicated a hike in the number of cases during May, the government has planned to make available maximum ICU beds in Mumbai, Pune and other places,” Thackeray added.

After the Lockdown 3.0 is eased and people start returning to Maharashtra from other parts of India and even abroad in large numbers, there could be an increase in the number of patients. For this, additional ICU beds would be necessary.

He appealed the defence and other central government organisations to make available large premises or buildings for creating treatment facilities.