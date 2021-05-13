Covid-19 positive should defer vaccination by 6 months: Govt panel

Government panel NTAGI on Thursday recommended that those testing positive for coronavirus should defer vaccination for at least six months after recovery, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.
The panel also recommended the gap between Covidshield doses be increased to 12-16 weeks.
Pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any Covid-19 vaccine while lactating women are eligible for jabs any time after childbirth.
More to follow...
