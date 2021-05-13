Covid +ve should defer vaccination by 6 months: Panel

Covid-19 positive should defer vaccination by 6 months: Govt panel

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2021, 11:24 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 11:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Government panel NTAGI on Thursday recommended that those testing positive for coronavirus should defer vaccination for at least six months after recovery, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The panel also recommended the gap between Covidshield doses be increased to 12-16 weeks.

Pregnant women may be offered the choice to take any Covid-19 vaccine while lactating women are eligible for jabs any time after childbirth.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

DH Toon | BJP leaders share puff piece to defend PM

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Ronaldo nets 100th goal for Juventus in Sassuolo win

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 