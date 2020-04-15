COVID-19: SC disposes of plea against Kerala HC order for lifting road blockade

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, disposed of two petitions, including by Advocates Association Bangalore, arising out of the Kerala High Court's order to remove closure of national highway by Karnataka on high incidence COVID-19 patients in Kasargod.

The top court noted that the issue has already been resolved by Karnataka and Kerala on intervention by the Centre.

A bench of Justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai found that two petitions filed by Congress leader Mithun M Rai, and the Advocates Association, Bengaluru, have thus become infructuous.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted with the top court's order of April 7 passed on Karnataka government's petition, that the matter had already been resolved.

Kerala and Karnataka had then agreed to movement of patients for medical treatment at the inter-state border at Talapadi.

Rai, who fought the Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully from Dakshina Kannada constituency, had filed a special leave petition in the top court through advocate Sanjay M Nuli. He had challenged the Kerala HC's order of April 1 for removal of the blockade.

He contended that the large inflow of people from Kasargod to Mangaluru would place a huge burden upon the healthcare facilities in Mangaluru, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar plea was filed by the Advocates Association, Bengaluru.