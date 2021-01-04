Covid-19 vaccination in India: All you need to know

Indian drug regulators recently approved vaccines of the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech against Covid-19, paving the way for one of the biggest vaccination drives in the world. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod following the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Here is all you need to know about India’s upcoming vaccination drive.

Who will be vaccinated first?

The government will prioritise high-risk groups to vaccinate against coronavirus. Healthcare workers and frontline workers are the first priority followed by people over the age of 50 and people with comorbidities. The vaccine will then be rolled out to other sensitive groups.

Who will be part of the vaccination process?

A vaccination team will have five members:

- Vaccinator officer: Doctors, nurses, auxiliary nurses, pharmacists, midwives or lady health visitors -- anyone who has the authority to give an injection can be a vaccinator.

- Vaccination officer 1: One person who will oversee the entry into a vaccination session. This may be a person from the police, home guard, civil defence, national cadet corps (NCC) or national service scheme (NSS).

- Vaccination officer 2: This officer will verify the identity documents of those coming in for inoculation.

- Vaccination officer 3 and 4: These are support staff to ensure minimal crowding at the centre and to see that those getting vaccinated wait for 30 minutes before leaving the centre.

What will the vaccination process be like?

It will be similar to the election process. Each session will be planned such that it has 100 beneficiaries. Vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be done at fixed sites. For other high-risk populations, outreach sessions may be required.

Is the vaccine mandatory?

The vaccine is voluntary but it is advisable to receive a complete schedule of vaccination against the virus to help develop a strong immune response.

Can someone who has Covid-19, or is suspected of having Covid-19, be vaccinated?

Those who have been infected with Covid-19, or have symptoms, must first isolate for 14 days and then go to a vaccinate site. Otherwise, they may increase the risk of the virus for the others present at the centre.

How many doses of the vaccine have to be taken?

Two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart, have to be taken by an individual to complete the inoculation.

How can I register for the vaccine?

Self-registration for the vaccine will be made available online. The Centre has developed a platform, Co-WIN, to track and reach the beneficiaries. It is an extension of the government’s vaccination network 'eVIN'.

To register on the website, a photo identity has to be uploaded. This could be any of the following documents -- Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme, Ministry of Labour, MNREGA Job Card, Official Identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs, PAN Card, Passbook issued by Bank/Post Office, Passport, Pension Document, Service Identity Card issued to government employees, PSUs and Public Limited Companies’ employees, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR and Voter ID.

If the person provides an Aadhaar card as a photo ID, then the system will also authenticate it with biometric methods along with an OTP authentication or demographic authentication.

Following this, date and time will be allocated to the person. Registration on the spot will not be allowed.

How will I know if I am eligible for vaccination?

Those who are eligible for vaccination will be informed through their registered mobile number about the location of the vaccination site and time slots.

Can someone get vaccinated without registration?

No, it is mandatory to register for the vaccine.

Will a person be vaccinated if a photo ID is not provided?

Photo ID is mandatory for registration and vaccination on the site.